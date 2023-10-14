Xiaomi Redmi Note 13s Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13s Xiaomi Redmi Note 13s is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 19,999 in India with 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13s Price in India The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13s in India is Rs. 19,999. This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13s base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13s in India is Rs. 19,999. This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13s base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13s (6 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G (Glacier Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13s Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Front Camera 16 MP

Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Battery USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer Camera Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 399 ppi

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Operating System Android v12

Launch Date August 23, 2023 (Unofficial)

Custom UI MIUI

Brand Xiaomi Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity GPS Yes with A-GPS

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

VoLTE Yes

RAM 6 GB

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 6 nm

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833

Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

