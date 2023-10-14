Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Max 5g Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Home Mobiles in India Xiaomi Mobile Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Max 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Max 5G Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Max 5G is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 20,490 in India with 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹20,490 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 50 MP Battery 5500 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Max 5G Price in India The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Max 5G in India is Rs. 20,490. This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Max 5G base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Max 5g Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

Battery 5500 mAh

Front Camera 50 MP

Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 5500 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Resolution 50 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Pixel Density 392 ppi

Display Type AMOLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.72 inches (17.07 cm) General Brand Xiaomi

Operating System Android v13

Launch Date December 21, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm, USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

VoLTE Yes Performance RAM 8 GB

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)

Fabrication 8 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

