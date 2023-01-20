 Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Xiaomi Phones Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is a Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4100 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28952/heroimage/103712-v2-xiaomi-redmi-note-4-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28952/images/Design/103712-v2-xiaomi-redmi-note-4-64gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28952/images/Design/103712-v2-xiaomi-redmi-note-4-64gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28952/images/Design/103712-v2-xiaomi-redmi-note-4-64gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28952/images/Design/103712-v2-xiaomi-redmi-note-4-64gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹12,999
    64 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    4100 mAh
    Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹12,999
    64 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    13 MP
    4100 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 12,650 M.R.P. ₹14,999
    Buy Now

    Xiaomi Phones Prices in India

    Xiaomi mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,499. HT Tech has 238 Xiaomi mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Xiaomi mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,499. HT Tech has 238 Xiaomi mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4100 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • 4100 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • F2.0
    • No
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • CMOS
    • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Fixed Focus
    • No
    Design
    • 76 mm
    • 151 mm
    • 165 grams
    • Black, Gold, Grey, Lake Blue
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 8.4 mm
    Display
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 401 ppi
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 72.5 %
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • January 23, 2017 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Xiaomi
    • Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    • Redmi Note 4
    • Yes
    • No
    • MIUI
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 1.6 W/kg, Body: 0.375 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953
    • LPDDR3
    • 14 nm
    • Adreno 506
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • LPDDR3
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Explorer, Mi Cloud, Mi Remote
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Up to 53.6 GB
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 in India?

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India at 9,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4100 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi Note 4?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi Note 4?

    What is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 4