Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is a Android v7.1.2 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 10,490 in India with 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 16 December 2023
Key Specs
₹10,490
64 GB
5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
12 MP + 5 MP
20 MP
4000 mAh
Android v7.1.2 (Nougat)
4 GB
See full specifications
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro in India is Rs. 10,490.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following ...Read More

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black, Gold, Red, Rose Gold, Lake Blue
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Full Specifications

  • 4000 mAh
  • 5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • 20 MP
  • 12 MP + 5 MP
  • 4000 mAh
  • Yes, Quick, v2.0
  • Up to 456 Hours(2G)
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exmor RS
  • Single
  • 20 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(2.8" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 75.4 mm
  • 181 grams
  • Black, Gold, Red, Rose Gold, Lake Blue
  • 158.6 mm
  • Case: Metal Back: Metal
  • 8 mm
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3, Scratch-resistant glass
  • 403 ppi
  • 5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
  • Yes
  • IPS LCD
  • 77.43 %
  • 18:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • February 22, 2018 (Official)
  • MIUI
  • Android v7.1.2 (Nougat)
  • Xiaomi
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Head: 1.188 W/kg, Body: 0.334 W/kg
  • No
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • 14 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Adreno 509
  • LPDDR4X
  • 4 GB
  • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Rear
  • Yes
  • Up to 52.4 GB
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • Yes
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 64 GB
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro News

Redmi 13C 5G
Top 7 Redmi phones under 12000: From Redmi 13C to Redmi A2 - Know them all
13 Dec 2023
Redmi 13C 5G
Redmi 13C 5G LAUNCHED in India! Check features, specs, and more
06 Dec 2023
Xiaomi Redmi
Redmi phones under 40000: Explore Redmi A2, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, and many more
01 Dec 2023
Redmi 13C
Redmi 13C launch date in India revealed! Know what’s coming
27 Nov 2023
Redmi 12C
Xiaomi Redmi 13C to launch soon: Check specs, price, more
08 Nov 2023
Redmi 13C
Upcoming Redmi 13C official teaser unveils 4 colours and notch display
05 Nov 2023
Mobiles News Icon

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro FAQs

What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro in India?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India at 15,900 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (20 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro?

How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro?

How long does the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro last?

What is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Battery Capacity?

Is Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Waterproof?

View More

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro