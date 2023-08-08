Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Price in India (08 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro now with free delivery.