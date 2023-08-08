 Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Price in India (08 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro now with free delivery.
Last updated: 08 August 2023
Key Specs
₹12,999
64 GB
6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
12 MP + 5 MP
20 MP + 2 MP
4000 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
4 GB
See full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Price in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India starts at Rs.12,999. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is Rs.10,999 on amazon.in.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 20 MP + 2 MP
  • 12 MP + 5 MP
  • 4000 mAh
  • 6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • Yes, Quick, v3.0
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • Up to 390 Hours(2G)
  • 4000 mAh
Camera
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • S5K2L7, ISO-CELL
  • Dual
  • 20 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(0.9µm pixel size) 2 MP, Depth Camera(1.75µm pixel size)
  • F2.0
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • F1.9
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
Design
  • 182 grams
  • 157.9 mm
  • Back: Aluminium
  • 8.2 mm
  • Black, Blue, Red, Rose Gold
  • 76.4 mm
Display
  • 403 ppi
  • Yes with notch
  • 6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
  • 19:9
  • 1080 x 2280 pixels
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 80.68 %
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
  • November 23, 2018 (Official)
  • Xiaomi
  • Yes
  • Redmi Note 6 Pro
  • MIUI
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Head: 0.844 W/kg, Body: 1.048 W/kg
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
Performance
  • Adreno 509
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • 4 GB
  • 14 nm
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 12 MP + 5 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Rear
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 64 GB
  • Up to 52.3 GB
  • Yes
