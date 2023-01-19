 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    64 GB
    6.3 inches (16 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460)
    48 MP + 5 MP
    13 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Price in India

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs.13,999. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is Rs.15,990 on amazon.in.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 4000 mAh
    • Yes
    • 01h 25m 33s
    • Up to 251 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 251 Hours(2G)
    • Yes, Quick, v4.0
    • No
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • F2.0
    • 13 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Single
    • F1.79
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 75.2 mm
    • Space Black, Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, Astro White
    • 186 grams
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 8.1 mm
    • 159.2 mm
    Display
    • 81.21 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 409 ppi
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • IPS LCD
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 19.5:9
    General
    • MIUI
    • Yes
    • Xiaomi
    • Redmi Note 7 Pro
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • March 13, 2019 (Official)
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Head: 0.962 W/kg, Body: 0.838 W/kg
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 20.0 s
    • 11 nm
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460)
    • Adreno 612
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 48 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Up to 51.1 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro in India?

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India at 12,899 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro?

    How long does the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro last?

    What is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Waterproof?

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro