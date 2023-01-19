 Xiaomi Redmi Y1 32gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi Y1 32GB

    Xiaomi Redmi Y1 32GB is a Android v7.1.2 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3080 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Y1 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Y1 32GB now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Xiaomi Redmi Y1 32gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 3080 mAh
    • 16 MP
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 240 Hours(3G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 240 Hours(3G)
    • 3080 mAh
    • Up to 32 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Up to 32 Hours(3G)
    • No
    Camera
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Wide Angle Selfie
    Design
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 76.2 mm
    • 153 grams
    • 153 mm
    • Gold, Dark Grey
    • 7.7 mm
    Display
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 71.36 %
    • 267 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • MIUI
    • November 8, 2017 (Official)
    • Xiaomi
    • Yes
    • Redmi Y1 32GB
    • No
    • Android v7.1.2 (Nougat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 1.092 W/kg, Body: 1.440 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.2
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 MSM8940
    • Adreno 505
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Up to 22.8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    Xiaomi Redmi Y1 32gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi Y1 32Gb in India?

    Xiaomi Redmi Y1 32Gb price in India at 8,599 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 MSM8940; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3080 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi Y1 32Gb?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi Y1 32Gb?

    How long does the Xiaomi Redmi Y1 32Gb last?

    What is the Xiaomi Redmi Y1 32Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Redmi Y1 32Gb Waterproof?

    Xiaomi Redmi Y1 32gb