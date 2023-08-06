Apple Iphone 12 Mini 128gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Apple iPhone 12 Mini 128GB Apple iPhone 12 Mini 128GB is a iOS v14 phone, available price is Rs 84,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (3.1 GHz, Dual core, Firestorm + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Icestorm) Processor , 2227 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 12 Mini 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 12 Mini 128GB now with free delivery.