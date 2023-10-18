A new GTA game is reportedly coming to Netflix; Could it be GTA 6?

The whole gaming world is awaiting news around Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA 6, Rockstar's next big game, and why wouldn't it? The big GTA 6 leak that occurred last year gave us a glimpse at its awesome gameplay, mechanics, characters, possible missions, and more. While the footage was shortly taken down, it was enough to generate hype among GTA fans and gamers who have been patiently waiting for the last decade. Although Rockstar has officially confirmed that GTA 6 is in development, there has been no update about its release timeline. However, a new report claims that a GTA game could be in the works, but is it GTA 6?

New GTA game

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, a new Grand Theft Auto game is being planned, but it isn't GTA 6. Since the GTA 6 development was already confirmed by Rockstar last year, what could this mystery game be? The report states that Netflix Games has “discussed plans” to release a GTA game on its relatively new gaming service, and it would occur via a licensing agreement with Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games.

For the unaware, Netflix in November 2021 launched its mobile gaming feature and offered it as a free perk for subscribing to the platform. The company created a number of games on Android and iOS that could only be downloaded if the user had a Netflix account. Recently, the company also started testing streaming games on PCs, TVs or Macs. There is not much known about this potential GTA game, but it could be Netflix's latest attempt to establish a foothold in the gaming industry after spending nearly $1 billion on games so far.

Possible GTA 6 release date

Moving on to GTA 6, then know that the game could reportedly come out in late 2024 or early 2025. According to an MSN report, Raymond James analysts have upgraded the stock of Take-Two Interactive, which is the parent company of Rockstar Games, considering “very interesting” 2025 and beyond. This hints at a possible release in 2025. As per the reports, Take-Two will reveal its financial results for Q2 FY2024 and a possible release date could be revealed following that.