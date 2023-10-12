Icon
Home Gaming News Fortnite introduces creator-made maps in Halloween update

Fortnite introduces creator-made maps in Halloween update

Fortnite has now introduced creator-made maps in the game as part of the Halloween update which dropped recently. Know all about it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 12 2023, 17:10 IST
Fortnite
Creator-made maps are now live in Fortnite, along with a new UI. (Fortnite)

In the last few months, Fortnite has been pushing players more and more towards user-made content in the game. In 2018, Epic Games introduced the Playground mode feature through which users can make their own games. A few months later, it rolled out the Creative mode with more features. It also introduced the Unreal Editor for Fortnite, a full-fledged game editor at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2023 in March. In a bid to further boost user-made content, Fortnite has now introduced creator-made maps in the game as part of the Halloween update which dropped recently. And if you want to know everything new, here are all the details. Let us take a look.

Creator-made maps in Fortnite

In a blog post, Fortnite announced that the v26.30 update is bringing custom game lobbies for games and other experiences. It will include creator-made islands within modes such as Battle Royale, Zero Build, and Team Rumble. It is the latest move by Epic Games in a bid to promote user-made content in Fortnite, which accounts for roughly 40 percent of playtime as of March 2023.

The v26.30 update also brings a new user interface with a Homebar through which players can connect with their friends as well as recently played islands. Moreover, the Discover tab shows the trending content and it can now be accessed by scrolling down on the controller or keyboard.

Other additions

Since it is a Halloween update, it brings new skins to the game. During the Fortnitemares 2023 event, players can get their hands on Alan Wake skin, Alan Wake outfit, as well as Waking Nightmare set-related items in the Item Shop. Other new outfits include Jack Skellington Outfit, Michael Myers Outfit, Bogstick, Seth, Phantom Meowscles, and Festival Phaedra.

Several special weapons are also available during this period, including Wood Stake Shotgun, Thorne's Vampiric Blade, and Pumpkin Launcher. Players can also launch themselves in the air with the new Witch Broom. You can also grab candy items such as Candy Corn, Pepper Mints, Hop Drops, and Jelly Beans.

Players can also complete Fortnitemares Quests to earn Bat Royale Back Bling, Cat Banner Icon, Sweet! Emote, Phantasmic Fall Contrail, Hypno-Bat Spray, Revenant Rider Glider, Within the Sanctum Loading Screen, and Rise of the Revenant Lobby Track.

First Published Date: 12 Oct, 17:10 IST
