Home Gaming News GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!

GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) has made its way back to Xbox Game Pass, giving gamers a chance to experience the popular franchise.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 08 2023, 09:18 IST
5 best Xbox Games of 2022: Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels, Elden Ring, Halo Infinite and more
Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels
1/5 Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels - The favorite racing game of the year, this latest edition of the Forza line-up has been specially enhanced for Xbox Series X/S. With photorealistic graphics, authentic sounds, a life-like environment, and immense detailing, it sets the tone for next-gen gaming. Gear up for a thrilling ride.  (Microsoft)
image caption
2/5 Elden Ring - This is the latest action-RPG by FromSoftware. Make your way across the lands ruled by Queen Marika as you fight through the world of monsters in a bid to collect all the Great Runes and become Elden Lord.  (PlayStation)
image caption
3/5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – The game is being considered one of the best launches in the history of Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward’s FPS saga. It only borrows the name from the 2009 game, and features an all-new storyline with familiar faces of the Task Force 141 returning.  (Activision Blizzard)
image caption
4/5 Microsoft Flight Simulator - Fly anywhere from the comfort of your home. Test your piloting skills while flying light planes, wide-body jets, and dynamic atmospheres in the 40th anniversary edition of Flight Sim celebrated this year. The world is at your fingertips in this game with over 37 thousand airports, 2 million cities, 1.5 billion buildings, and much more.  (Microsoft)
image caption
5/5 Halo Infinite - A thrilling return to a much-loved series, Halo Infinite brings to fans everything they love about the game in a fresh and inventive way. While it does revisit its roots, it's a whole lot more fun to play. Having shifted to an open-world map, it offers much more movement in combat set against an expansive playground with ample variety, and a list of activities.  (Microsoft)
GTA V
View all Images
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass and fans are not exactly happy. (Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) has made its way back to Xbox Game Pass, giving gamers a chance to experience the popular franchise. If you haven't played it yet, now is a great time to give it a try. This version is optimized for the next-generation consoles, so if you're still using the Xbox One, it might be fun to transfer your character over.

In addition to GTA 5, several other games are also heading to Xbox Game Pass soon. Sword and Fairy: Together Forever is already available on cloud, console, and PC. On July 11, we can expect the arrival of McPixel3, Common'hood, and Insurgency: Sandstorm (PC). On July 14, subscribers will get to enjoy Exoprimal, followed by a preview for Techtonica on July 18. Lastly, The Cave will be available on July 18 as well. With so many options, there's plenty to enjoy for everyone. However, the surprise addition of GTA 5 seems to have caused some division among fans.

A Repetitive Addition

Many fans have expressed their opinions on Reddit, noting that this isn't the first time GTA 5 has been added to Xbox Game Pass, and it probably won't be the last. Rockstar Games has a habit of removing and re-adding the game to the platform. This has raised concerns among players who fear that their progress will be lost if the game is taken off the service again.

Some fans reacted to the news with mixed feelings. Capgunbandit sarcastically commented, "Wow, a ten-year-old game coming to Game Pass. Hype." Planchetflaw stated, "Again again." It's understandable that fans might find this repetitive, but it's important to remember not to overlook the opportunity.

GTA V available on Xbox Game Pass

GTA 5 is now available for free download on Xbox Game Pass for subscribers. If you haven't had the chance to try it yet or if you've been missing it after a long break, this is your chance to jump back into the game. However, it's worth noting that the PC version of Xbox Game Pass doesn't include GTA 5.

Speculation surrounding GTA VI

With rumors of GTA 6 circulating, fans are getting more excited than ever. Take-Two Interactive even hinted at a major release between April 2024 and April 2025, which could potentially be GTA 6. So, while you enjoy playing GTA 5, keep your eyes peeled for any news about the next installment in the series.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Jul, 09:18 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone
iOS 16
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Boost your productivity, know how to schedule emails on iPhones
iOS 16.5
i-Order! Change iPhone notifications view in a jiffy with this iOS 16 trick
iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it
Move to iOS
Smoothly switch data from Android to Apple iPhone with the 'Move to iOS' app

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets