GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) has made its way back to Xbox Game Pass, giving gamers a chance to experience the popular franchise. If you haven't played it yet, now is a great time to give it a try. This version is optimized for the next-generation consoles, so if you're still using the Xbox One, it might be fun to transfer your character over.

In addition to GTA 5, several other games are also heading to Xbox Game Pass soon. Sword and Fairy: Together Forever is already available on cloud, console, and PC. On July 11, we can expect the arrival of McPixel3, Common'hood, and Insurgency: Sandstorm (PC). On July 14, subscribers will get to enjoy Exoprimal, followed by a preview for Techtonica on July 18. Lastly, The Cave will be available on July 18 as well. With so many options, there's plenty to enjoy for everyone. However, the surprise addition of GTA 5 seems to have caused some division among fans.

A Repetitive Addition

Many fans have expressed their opinions on Reddit, noting that this isn't the first time GTA 5 has been added to Xbox Game Pass, and it probably won't be the last. Rockstar Games has a habit of removing and re-adding the game to the platform. This has raised concerns among players who fear that their progress will be lost if the game is taken off the service again.

Some fans reacted to the news with mixed feelings. Capgunbandit sarcastically commented, "Wow, a ten-year-old game coming to Game Pass. Hype." Planchetflaw stated, "Again again." It's understandable that fans might find this repetitive, but it's important to remember not to overlook the opportunity.

GTA V available on Xbox Game Pass

GTA 5 is now available for free download on Xbox Game Pass for subscribers. If you haven't had the chance to try it yet or if you've been missing it after a long break, this is your chance to jump back into the game. However, it's worth noting that the PC version of Xbox Game Pass doesn't include GTA 5.

Speculation surrounding GTA VI

With rumors of GTA 6 circulating, fans are getting more excited than ever. Take-Two Interactive even hinted at a major release between April 2024 and April 2025, which could potentially be GTA 6. So, while you enjoy playing GTA 5, keep your eyes peeled for any news about the next installment in the series.