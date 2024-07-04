GTA 6 may feature missions where in-game characters pay you in cryptocurrency: What we know so far

GTA 6 Launch: GTA 6 speculation continues to grow as fans delve deep into the first trailer and online rumours, originating from leaks and more. Now, a sketchy rumour suggests that GTA 6 will feature cryptocurrency as a form of in-game payment. Given Rockstar's track record of satirising real-world issues, this addition wouldn't be surprising. GTA 5 famously parodied social media platforms, and this time, alongside its satire of short-form video and other aspects, Rockstar may also feature the world of cryptocurrency.

GTA 6 Cryptocurrency: How could it be made a part of missions?

Cryptocurrency, especially bitcoin, has made a name for itself by providing large and quick returns to buyers. However, it has also gained a reputation for being used by criminals and billionaires for nefarious activities. Similarly, in GTA 6, protagonists could be paid for tasks and missions in cryptocurrency. This would certainly add a fun in-game element and continue Rockstar's trend of parodying real-world events.

That said, these are just rumours at this point and do not represent confirmation of its inclusion in the final release of GTA 6.

When is GTA 6 launching?

Rockstar has confirmed only that the game will release in 2025, but the exact date is still unknown. However, during Take-Two Interactive's earnings call, it was revealed that they expect GTA 6 to launch in autumn 2025, which would be ideal given the holiday season that follows.

GTA 6 will initially launch only for PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, with no immediate plans for a PC release. We have outlined the reasons for this here.

