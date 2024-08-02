 GTA 6 trailer 2 leak teases San Andreas map; Major reveal expected on August 4 | Gaming News
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak teases San Andreas map; Major reveal expected on August 4

Fans eagerly await GTA 6 Trailer 2, which may reveal a new San Andreas map. Leaks hint at a major announcement on August 4, 2024.

By: HT TECH
Aug 02 2024, 11:43 IST
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak teases San Andreas map
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak teases San Andreas map
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak teases San Andreas map
GTA 6 fans are waiting for Trailer 2, which could reveal a new San Andreas map and a release date. (Rockstar Games)

The highly anticipated GTA 6 has fans eagerly awaiting any update, especially the release of the second trailer. This excitement centres on what new details the trailer might reveal. Recent leaks on social media hint at surprising elements that could be showcased in the upcoming trailer. Contrary to expectations of new gameplay mechanics or insights into Jason's story, the second GTA 6 trailer promises more intriguing revelations.

GTA 6 Leak Insights

Back in 2022, massive leaks emerged, revealing over 90 minutes of gameplay footage and numerous screenshots from GTA 6. While these leaks are now widely circulated online, the anticipation for new information remains high. The latest buzz is that the upcoming trailer will provide more insights into the map that players will explore in GTA 6. Speculation also surrounds the trailer's release date, with major announcements expected on August 4, 2024.

Also read: GTA 6 release date will not be impacted by video game actors' Gen AI strike - Here's why [Explained]

Upcoming Announcements and Speculation

According to GTAVI_Countdown, a significant announcement could drop next week on August 4, as hinted by bodycam footage from a previous trailer. Additionally, Take-Two's earnings call on August 8 further fuels expectations for an official reveal.

Also read: GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different' from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

Despite past leaks, Rockstar Games has maintained its characteristic silence, fueling speculation and rumours. Fans eagerly interpret any hint, such as numbers on a T-shirt, as potential clues about the game's release timeline. This strategy keeps excitement high, with the final game expected to launch in fall 2025 for PS5 and Xbox X/S consoles.

Also read: GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor

What to Expect from Trailer 2

The new leaks suggest that GTA 6 Trailer 2 will feature elements related to San Andreas, potentially introducing a new map reminiscent of the classic setting. Rockstar Games is known for surprising its audience, and the next trailer is expected to unveil intriguing details, continuing to build the mystery and anticipation for GTA 6.

