GTA 6 trailer 2 leak teases San Andreas map; Major reveal expected on August 4

The highly anticipated GTA 6 has fans eagerly awaiting any update, especially the release of the second trailer. This excitement centres on what new details the trailer might reveal. Recent leaks on social media hint at surprising elements that could be showcased in the upcoming trailer. Contrary to expectations of new gameplay mechanics or insights into Jason's story, the second GTA 6 trailer promises more intriguing revelations.

GTA 6 Leak Insights

Back in 2022, massive leaks emerged, revealing over 90 minutes of gameplay footage and numerous screenshots from GTA 6. While these leaks are now widely circulated online, the anticipation for new information remains high. The latest buzz is that the upcoming trailer will provide more insights into the map that players will explore in GTA 6. Speculation also surrounds the trailer's release date, with major announcements expected on August 4, 2024.

Upcoming Announcements and Speculation

According to GTAVI_Countdown, a significant announcement could drop next week on August 4, as hinted by bodycam footage from a previous trailer. Additionally, Take-Two's earnings call on August 8 further fuels expectations for an official reveal.

Despite past leaks, Rockstar Games has maintained its characteristic silence, fueling speculation and rumours. Fans eagerly interpret any hint, such as numbers on a T-shirt, as potential clues about the game's release timeline. This strategy keeps excitement high, with the final game expected to launch in fall 2025 for PS5 and Xbox X/S consoles.

What to Expect from Trailer 2

The new leaks suggest that GTA 6 Trailer 2 will feature elements related to San Andreas, potentially introducing a new map reminiscent of the classic setting. Rockstar Games is known for surprising its audience, and the next trailer is expected to unveil intriguing details, continuing to build the mystery and anticipation for GTA 6.