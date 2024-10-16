 GTA 6 trailer 2 speculation grows as Lucia’s rumoured voice actor resurfaces on Instagram after hiatus- Details | Gaming News
Speculations about GTA 6's second trailer grow as Manni L. Perez, the rumoured voice actor for Lucia, returns to Instagram after a long absence.

Oct 16 2024
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 trailer 2
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 trailer 2
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 trailer 2
GTA 6 trailer 2 rumours grow as Manni L. Perez, the voice of Lucia, returns to Instagram. (Rockstar Games )

The anticipation for GTA 6's second trailer intensifies following the return of Manni L. Perez, the rumoured voice actor for Lucia, on Instagram. After a lengthy absence from social media, Perez recently posted a video of herself at a shooting range, reactivating comments for the first time since February.

Rockstar Games is known for its secrecy regarding upcoming titles, often creating excitement among fans with every update related to their games. As speculation grows, fans eagerly await any announcements concerning the release of GTA 6's second trailer.

Lucia's Growing Popularity Among Fans

Fans first took notice of Perez when they learned she would voice Lucia, one of the two protagonists in GTA 6 alongside Jason. Lucia has garnered significant attention since the first trailer's debut, marking a notable shift in the franchise as she becomes the first female lead in a GTA game, central to a narrative involving crime and adventure. The community has actively sought information about the game's characters, leading to the discovery of Perez's connection to Lucia. Insider sources have confirmed her role, adding weight to the significance of her recent social media activity.

Fans Speculate About Perez's Return

Perez had previously disappeared from social media, likely due to a non-disclosure agreement with Rockstar. Her recent Instagram post, captioned "Oh What Fun," features clips of her shooting at a range, resembling action sequences from the initial GTA 6 trailer. This resurgence has ignited speculation that it may herald the announcement of the second trailer or offer insights into her character.

However, the uncertainty surrounding her return leaves fans questioning whether this hints at a major reveal or if Perez underestimates the level of interest surrounding her role. As the story unfolds, fans remain eager for official news from Rockstar, hoping for clarity in the developing narrative surrounding GTA 6.

16 Oct, 11:06 IST
