GTA 6 trailer 2 speculation grows as Lucia’s rumoured voice actor resurfaces on Instagram after hiatus- Details

The anticipation for GTA 6's second trailer intensifies following the return of Manni L. Perez, the rumoured voice actor for Lucia, on Instagram. After a lengthy absence from social media, Perez recently posted a video of herself at a shooting range, reactivating comments for the first time since February.

Rockstar Games is known for its secrecy regarding upcoming titles, often creating excitement among fans with every update related to their games. As speculation grows, fans eagerly await any announcements concerning the release of GTA 6's second trailer.

Also read: Xbox Cloud Gaming to allow users to stream personal game libraries starting next month- Details

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Lucia's Growing Popularity Among Fans

Fans first took notice of Perez when they learned she would voice Lucia, one of the two protagonists in GTA 6 alongside Jason. Lucia has garnered significant attention since the first trailer's debut, marking a notable shift in the franchise as she becomes the first female lead in a GTA game, central to a narrative involving crime and adventure. The community has actively sought information about the game's characters, leading to the discovery of Perez's connection to Lucia. Insider sources have confirmed her role, adding weight to the significance of her recent social media activity.

GTA 6's rumored Lucia actress, Manni L. Perez has shared a new video at the shooting range and turned on her Instagram comments for the first time since February.



Could this mean something is coming soon? pic.twitter.com/uZWeL7VLVH — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) October 12, 2024

Also read: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and two other titles coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming

Fans Speculate About Perez's Return

Perez had previously disappeared from social media, likely due to a non-disclosure agreement with Rockstar. Her recent Instagram post, captioned "Oh What Fun," features clips of her shooting at a range, resembling action sequences from the initial GTA 6 trailer. This resurgence has ignited speculation that it may herald the announcement of the second trailer or offer insights into her character.

Also read: GTA 6 leaks hint at exciting new ‘Co-Op' gameplay feature yet to be confirmed

However, the uncertainty surrounding her return leaves fans questioning whether this hints at a major reveal or if Perez underestimates the level of interest surrounding her role. As the story unfolds, fans remain eager for official news from Rockstar, hoping for clarity in the developing narrative surrounding GTA 6.