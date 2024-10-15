 GTA Online Zombie mode thrills players: Nearly 900000 dive into Ludendorff Cemetery survival challenge | Gaming News
GTA Online Zombie mode thrills players: Nearly 900000 dive into Ludendorff Cemetery survival challenge

GTA Online’s new Ludendorff Cemetery Survival mode has quickly gained popularity, attracting nearly 900,000 players within days of its October 10 launch.

Oct 15 2024, 11:15 IST
GTA Online’s new zombie survival mode attracts nearly 900,000 players within days of its release. (Rockstar Games)

GTA Online continues to capture the attention of multiplayer gaming enthusiasts with its latest update. Rockstar Games recently introduced the Ludendorff Cemetery Survival mode, which tasks players with battling relentless waves of undead characters. Since its launch on October 10, 2024, this new game mode has attracted considerable interest, with nearly 900,000 players diving in, as reported by insider Tez2 on October 13, 2024.

GTA Online Ludendorff Cemetery Survival mode: Over 1.7 Million Plays in a Few Days

The Ludendorff Cemetery Survival mode marks a significant addition to the Halloween festivities within GTA Online, contributing to the game's ongoing popularity. Player engagement has surged, with reports indicating over 1.7 million total plays within just a few days of release. This figure reflects a remarkable increase in participation, more than doubling the initial count of 400,000 players reported on October 11, 2024. 

Also read: GTA 6 leaks hint at exciting new ‘Co-Op' gameplay feature yet to be confirmed

Zombie Challenge Spurs Player Motivation

Tez2 highlighted the excitement among players, noting that the new mode has outperformed previous releases, such as Assault on ATT-16, by showing a 270% rise in player count. This surge in interest aligns with Rockstar's strategy to keep gamers engaged by offering double bonus rewards, further motivating players to explore the new content.

Also read: You don't own your digital PC games—You're just licensing them, Steam says

The momentum for this update does not stop with the new game mode. On October 12, 2024, Rockstar announced the successful completion of the North Yankton Nightmare Community Challenge, where players collectively defeated over 200 million zombies. The developers have now set an ambitious target for the community, aiming for a total of 800 million zombie defeats to unlock exclusive items like the Green Glow and Purple Glow Skeleton Onesies.

Also read: GTA 6 fans left in the dark as Halloween update teases Zombie apocalypse DLC

As of now, players have already surpassed halfway to this goal, having eliminated over 430 million zombies. This impressive feat highlights the commitment and enthusiasm of the GTA Online community, reaffirming the game's position as a leader in multiplayer gaming experiences.

First Published Date: 15 Oct, 11:15 IST
