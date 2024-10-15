GTA Online Zombie mode thrills players: Nearly 900000 dive into Ludendorff Cemetery survival challenge
GTA Online’s new Ludendorff Cemetery Survival mode has quickly gained popularity, attracting nearly 900,000 players within days of its October 10 launch.
GTA Online continues to capture the attention of multiplayer gaming enthusiasts with its latest update. Rockstar Games recently introduced the Ludendorff Cemetery Survival mode, which tasks players with battling relentless waves of undead characters. Since its launch on October 10, 2024, this new game mode has attracted considerable interest, with nearly 900,000 players diving in, as reported by insider Tez2 on October 13, 2024.
GTA Online Ludendorff Cemetery Survival mode: Over 1.7 Million Plays in a Few Days
The Ludendorff Cemetery Survival mode marks a significant addition to the Halloween festivities within GTA Online, contributing to the game's ongoing popularity. Player engagement has surged, with reports indicating over 1.7 million total plays within just a few days of release. This figure reflects a remarkable increase in participation, more than doubling the initial count of 400,000 players reported on October 11, 2024.
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
Also read: GTA 6 leaks hint at exciting new ‘Co-Op' gameplay feature yet to be confirmed
Zombie Challenge Spurs Player Motivation
Tez2 highlighted the excitement among players, noting that the new mode has outperformed previous releases, such as Assault on ATT-16, by showing a 270% rise in player count. This surge in interest aligns with Rockstar's strategy to keep gamers engaged by offering double bonus rewards, further motivating players to explore the new content.
Also read: You don't own your digital PC games—You're just licensing them, Steam says
The momentum for this update does not stop with the new game mode. On October 12, 2024, Rockstar announced the successful completion of the North Yankton Nightmare Community Challenge, where players collectively defeated over 200 million zombies. The developers have now set an ambitious target for the community, aiming for a total of 800 million zombie defeats to unlock exclusive items like the Green Glow and Purple Glow Skeleton Onesies.
Also read: GTA 6 fans left in the dark as Halloween update teases Zombie apocalypse DLC
As of now, players have already surpassed halfway to this goal, having eliminated over 430 million zombies. This impressive feat highlights the commitment and enthusiasm of the GTA Online community, reaffirming the game's position as a leader in multiplayer gaming experiences.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71728970757429