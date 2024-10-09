Indus Battle Royale game to be available for Android, iPhone users from October 16: Here’s everything you need to know

SuperGaming has confirmed that its Made-in-India battle royale game, Indus, will launch on Android and iOS on October 16, 2024. The Pune-based studio, which developed the mobile shooting game over the past two years, initially released Indus in open beta in August.

In an announcement on X, the studiostated, “Brace yourselves for a revolution, one built by new heroes. The most anticipated Battle Royale of India - Indus Battle Royale - is officially launching on October 16, 2024! A new era is here. Will you be the hero or the villain? You decide.”

Indus Battle Royale Games Features and Mechanics

Indus takes place on the island of Virlok, located on a futuristic planet. The game world draws inspiration from ancient civilizations, allowing players to embody characters known as Mythwalkers. Players will engage in combat while also collecting a rare resource called “Cosmium.” They must navigate shifting terrains and storms, adding complexity to gameplay. The game features a roster of Indian avatars, including Morni, Sirtaj, Heena, Pokhran, and Mech-Balika.

The arsenal includes various weapons, such as Vantage, a sniper rifle, and SFR-4, another high-damage firearm. SuperGaming aims to monetize the game through in-app purchases, including weapons and skins.

A distinctive element of Indus is the "Grudge System," which allows players to track and confront opponents who have previously defeated them. This mechanic introduces personal rivalry and strategic layers to the game. In addition to the battle royale mode, Indus offers a 4v4 deathmatch mode, providing players with varied experiences.

The game's narrative revolves around "Cosmium," a potent resource that players can control. This resource enhances the lore and immerses players in the game's world. Unique characters, including an invisible avatar named Mr. India, will feature in the gameplay. Players can only see Mr. India when using the special power-up known as Mogambo Vision.

SuperGaming reports over 12.5 million pre-registrations for Indus on Android alone. The company also plans to expand the game's availability to other platforms, including PC and consoles.