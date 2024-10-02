 Red Dead Online: New missions, Halloween events, and double rewards launching in October | Gaming News
Red Dead Online introduces new missions, bonuses, and seasonal events for October 2024, offering players exciting activities and rewards throughout the Halloween season.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 02 2024, 12:00 IST
Red Dead Redemption, The Witcher 3, and others: 5 games you’ll never stop playing
1/7 Some games keep players coming back, offering experiences that feel fresh every time. Games like "The Witcher 3" and "Red Dead Redemption" offer multiple playthrough experiences. Whether it's through a captivating story, diverse gameplay, or expansive worlds, these games provide countless reasons to return. Let's dive into the world of games that never get old. (Xbox.com)
2/7 Red Dead Redemption: "Red Dead Redemption," released in 2010, quickly became a standout with its rich open-world setting and compelling narrative. As players navigate the Wild West with protagonist John Marston, every playthrough feels unique, filled with unexpected twists and challenges. The game’s ability to deliver a fresh experience each time makes it a favourite among gamers. (Rockstar Games)
3/7 The Witcher 3: "The Witcher 3" offers countless hours of gameplay, especially with its two expansion packs, "Blood & Wine" and "Hearts of Stone." Decisions shape the narrative, making each playthrough distinct. The game’s complex world, filled with mysteries and choices, ensures players can enjoy new adventures with every return to Geralt's story. (Steam)
4/7 Fallout: New Vegas:"Fallout: New Vegas" captures players with its engaging narrative and complex world. The game's multiple endings and branching paths offer different experiences based on player choices. Its reputation system further adds to the variety, influencing interactions with factions. Modding extends the replay value, continually introducing fresh content for fans. (Flipkart)
5/7 Hades: "Hades," a standout in the Roguelike genre, centres on Zagreus, son of Hades, attempting to escape the Underworld. Each playthrough feels fresh with new challenges, randomised elements, and evolving character interactions. The design ensures that bosses remember previous encounters, providing dynamic responses that keep players engaged. (Steam)
6/7 Minecraft: " Minecraft" allows players to shape their world in endless ways. From building castles to crafting computers with Redstone, its sandbox environment offers limitless possibilities. Players can collaborate on massive projects or explore mods that add new dimensions. The game's replay value lies in its freedom and endless creativity. (Playstation)
7/7 Games like "Red Dead Redemption," "The Witcher 3," "Fallout: New Vegas," "Hades," and "Minecraft" have stood the test of time due to their ability to offer fresh experiences with every playthrough. Whether it’s through choice-driven narratives, vast open worlds, or creative freedom, these titles ensure players always have something new to explore. (Pexels)
Red Dead Online brings new missions, seasonal events, and rewards for players throughout October 2024. (Rockstar Games)

Red Dead Online has revealed its lineup for October 2024, offering players new missions and seasonal events. The game, though not receiving major content updates like its counterpart Grand Theft Auto Online, continues to provide engaging experiences, particularly during the Halloween season. Throughout October, Red Dead Online will host various activities and reward players with free and discounted items for their participation.

The primary addition for this month includes three new Bodyguard Telegram Missions. These tasks require players to escort a driver and client, protect a local during a night out, and ensure the safety of a new hunter, preventing them from falling prey to poachers or other dangers. To celebrate these missions, players can earn double rewards in RDO$, gold, and experience points (XP) across all Telegram Missions until November 4. Additionally, bonuses will apply to other activities, including double RDO$, gold, XP, and Ability Card XP in All Hallows' Call to Arms, as well as double RDO$, XP, and Role XP in Moonshiner Story Missions and Sales. Players can also earn double RDO$ and XP in the Featured Series throughout the month.

Red Dead Online: Get Bonuses for Logging In and Completing Activities

Moreover, Red Dead Online encourages participation by offering special bonuses for completing specific objectives. For example, finishing a Moonshiner Sale by November 4 will earn players a Morales Vest, while destroying a revenue agent blockade will provide 30 Repeater Express ammo and one Moonshine Mash refill. Winning any Featured Series event will secure players a 50% discount on any weapon. Simply logging in during October will reward players with an orange Porter Jacket, and logging in between October 29 and November 4 will grant them a free black Folwell Hat.

Red Dead Online: Get Extra Free Gear and Discounts

Players can also receive additional free gear and discounts based on their performance in various events. Reaching Wave 5 in All Hallows' Call to Arms between October 1 and October 7 will reward players with free black and white Darned Stockings. Completing a Moonshiner Sale between October 8 and October 14 will provide a 40% discount on an Established or Distinguished Moonshiner Role item. Victory in the Featured Series between October 15 and October 21 will reward players with red Strickland Boots. Completing another Moonshiner Sale between October 22 and October 28 will unlock a 40% discount on a Poncho. Finally, reaching Wave 5 in All Hallows' Call to Arms between October 29 and November 4 will earn players black Concho Pants.

The Halloween Pass 2 returns for another run through November 4, allowing players who previously purchased it to continue their progress. While no brand-new content has been announced, Red Dead Online still offers plenty of activities for players to enjoy during the spooky season in the old west.

First Published Date: 02 Oct, 12:00 IST
