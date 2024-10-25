Red Dead Redemption pre loads begin for PC; NVIDIA driver released ahead of October 29 launch

With Red Dead Redemption's highly anticipated PC release just around the corner, Rockstar Games has officially begun the pre-load phase, giving fans a head start ahead of the launch. This initial rollout means PC players, who have waited over a decade to experience the classic western on high-end hardware, can now pre-load the game on the Rockstar Games Launcher. NVIDIA has also stepped in with a new graphics driver to support the game's visuals, setting the stage for an enhanced gameplay experience.

Game Download Size and Platforms

The game's download size was first reported by a GTA forums user named Cordohen, revealing that it takes up around 9GB on the Rockstar Games Launcher. This matches the size of last year's PS4/PS5 versions, as anticipated by fans. A launcher update from Rockstar is also required before players can proceed with the download, ensuring all systems are ready for the game's release.

Also read: GTA Online players uncover surprising flaw in iconic feature months after update

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Currently, only those who pre-ordered the game through the Rockstar Games Launcher are eligible for pre-loading. However, Steam users are now able to join the action, with the Steam download coming in slightly smaller at approximately 8.3GB. Epic Games Store users, however, are still awaiting pre-load availability.

Also read: GTA 6 fans camp outside Rockstar Games offices: What lengths will fans go for leaks?

Scheduled Launch Time

Red Dead Redemption is set to arrive on PC on October 29. Though Rockstar has yet to confirm an official release time, a source known as Tez2, a well-regarded Rockstar insider, reported that the game will be available at 10 a.m. EDT (2 p.m. GMT). This insight is based on data from the Rockstar Games Launcher and Epic Games Store backend, adding a new level of anticipation for fans eager to play.

Also read: GTA 6 fans enthralled by Indie open world game concept set in Scottish town Paisley

NVIDIA Driver Support

In preparation for the game's launch, NVIDIA has released GeForce Game Ready Driver Version 566.03, specifically designed to support Red Dead Redemption on PC. This driver, launched on Wednesday, is available for players with NVIDIA graphics cards and is aimed at providing optimised support for the game. The PC version of Red Dead Redemption is set to feature NVIDIA's DLSS 3, offering Frame Generation and Super Resolution for enhanced visual fidelity.

As pre-loading begins and the clock counts down, Red Dead Redemption's PC release is set to bring Rockstar's iconic western experience to life for PC players worldwide.