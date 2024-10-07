Red Dead Redemption 2 player uncovers hidden detail about Dutch after 700 hours of gameplay

A dedicated player of Red Dead Redemption 2 has uncovered an intriguing detail about Dutch van der Linde following 700 hours of gameplay. This discovery has ignited various theories within the gaming community.

Dutch van der Linde stands out as a prominent character in the Red Dead Redemption series. Players witnessed his descent into madness in the original game, while Red Dead Redemption 2 allows for an exploration of his backstory. His complexity continues to engage fans, making it likely that players would find hidden elements related to him throughout the game.

Discovery of Dutch's Mother's Grave

A Reddit user, Alaska022,revealed that those who visit the church in Blackwater can locate the grave of Dutch's mother, Greta van der Linde, who lived from 1885 to 1881. The inscription on her headstone states, "There was grace in her steps, love in every gesture." Some users speculated that this grave could indicate a location where the Blackwater money is hidden, adding an intriguing layer to the narrative. However, dialogue within the game suggests Dutch may not know the exact location of the grave, as he only learned of it through an uncle. This detail raises doubts about the possibility of the money being buried there.

Rockstar Games Attention to Detail

The abundance of small details in Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to amaze players. Rockstar Games has crafted an experience filled with discoveries, even nearly six years post-release. Just recently, another player noted an immersive detail after 400 hours of gameplay. The finding by Alaska022 highlights that even long-time players still uncover fresh insights into the game.

As fans reflect on the six-year anniversary of Red Dead Redemption 2, anticipation for a sequel remains high. However, with Rockstar prioritising the development of GTA 6, a potential follow-up to the Red Dead Redemption series seems distant. Nevertheless, recent rumours suggest that PC players may soon have access to the original Red Dead Redemption, providing some excitement for the community.