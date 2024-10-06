 Red Dead Redemption: 5 Things I wish you knew earlier to master the wild west | Gaming News
Looking to improve your gameplay in Red Dead Redemption 2? Discover essential tips that will enhance your experience and help you master the art of being an outlaw.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 06 2024, 16:00 IST
5 essential tips to help players master Red Dead Redemption 2 and improve their gameplay experience. (Rockstar Games)

Red Dead Redemption 2, often seen as a Western-themed shooter, hides a wealth of intricate mechanics that enhance gameplay. Familiarity with these mechanics can elevate a player's experience and improve their skills as an outlaw in the game. Understanding aspects like equipment maintenance, hunting techniques, strategic disguises, and animal interactions can significantly impact a player's journey. Below are five vital tips to help players optimise their gameplay in this expansive title.

1. Explore Modding for a Customised Experience on PC

The modding community surrounding Red Dead Redemption 2 flourishes, offering players a chance to tailor their gaming experience. Mods range from minor tweaks that enhance character controls to extensive modifications that redefine gameplay. Players willing to navigate technical aspects can find endless opportunities to improve their experience. With a variety of mods available, players can eliminate minor frustrations and discover new ways to engage with the game.

2. Acquire the Best Horse Early On

Players should prioritise finding the Arabian horse, the top-tier mount in Red Dead Redemption 2. Instead of purchasing it from a stable, players can locate a striking white Arabian horse near Lake Isabella in the northwestern region of the map. This horse boasts impressive speed and overall performance, making travel across the expansive game world more enjoyable.

3. Use Autopilot Mode on Your Horse

While exploring, players can activate cinematic mode to enable autopilot on their horse. After setting a waypoint, players can initiate this mode, allowing the horse to travel without requiring constant input. However, players must remain alert to their surroundings, as environmental cues may signal events or encounters that require attention. This technique allows players to enjoy the scenery while still remaining aware of potential challenges.

4. Unlock Free Fast Travel Options

Red Dead Redemption 2 offers various fast travel methods, including a free option that players can unlock within the camp. To access this feature, players must progress to Chapter 2 and gather $545. This investment in unlocking fast travel pays off, allowing for quicker navigation across the game's vast landscape.

5. Prioritise Looting Over Analysing

After skirmishes, players should quickly gather loot from defeated enemies before their fellow gang members strip the bodies. Timing is crucial; players must develop a habit of quickly collecting items without hesitating to examine them in detail. Once inventory is full or all bodies have been looted, players can then sort through their findings at their convenience.

First Published Date: 06 Oct, 16:00 IST
