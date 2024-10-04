 GTA 6: 5 new rumours that will get you hyped for the game | Gaming News
GTA 6: 5 new rumours that will get you hyped for the game

New GTA 6 rumours have ignited a frenzy among fans, featuring potential Fast and Furious-inspired chases, corrupt cops, and much more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 04 2024, 11:51 IST
GTA 6: 5 new rumours that will get you hyped for the game
Rockstar Games is expected to double down on attention to detail with GTA 6. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 is set to be the most ambitious video game in history, with its vast game world based in Leonida (Rockstar's take on Florida), detailed NPCs, and the potential for Bonnie and Clyde-style adventures featuring Lucia and Jason (the protagonists). Recently, we've heard several details about the game, such as the possibility of an in-game fitness system like in GTA San Andreas, explorable buildings, and more random occurrences. Now, several reputable accounts that have shared accurate information in the past have released new rumours about GTA 6, and they're bound to get you excited. Here are 5 new rumours that might just come true.

Fast and Furious-Inspired Chases 

Imagine driving fast cars through the streets of Miami, evading five-star police chases or even rival gangs after robbing valuables. These action-packed chases could be larger in scale than ever before, with more destruction and explosions. Heists have always been a key part of the GTA franchise, and they're expected to get even bigger in GTA 6.

Lucia Could Be the Central Protagonist

While it's rumoured that we'll have two protagonists, Lucia and Jason, Lucia might take centre stage. This would be an interesting shift by Rockstar, as previous GTA games have always had male lead characters. Having a female lead could bring a fresh perspective and make the game feel more dynamic and exciting.

Corrupt Police

Imagine having to deal with corrupt police officers in the game—where they arrest you for no reason and demand bribes. While this is still just a rumour, it's an intriguing concept. If true, it could add an extra layer of depth to the gameplay, possibly evolving into a separate side storyline. As with all rumours, though, it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Choice of Fidelity and Performance Modes

GTA 6 is expected to be a visually stunning game with highly detailed environments and NPCs, but this could push the PS5 and Xbox Series X to their limits. Developers may offer players a performance mode, which would reduce the graphical fidelity to maintain 60 FPS. Given that many gamers prefer smoother frame rates, especially with current-generation consoles, this could be a welcome addition.

Countryside and Small Towns to Explore

While the flashy streets of Miami will undoubtedly be a highlight, exploring small towns near the Florida Everglades or the countryside is equally exciting. This could make exploration more enjoyable, with the potential for many random encounters with NPCs. We've seen how bizarre things can get in Red Dead Redemption 2, and it would likely be even more intense in GTA 6.

First Published Date: 04 Oct, 11:51 IST
