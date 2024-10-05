 Rockstar Games reinstates wrongfully banned GTA Online accounts after player appeals: Report | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News Rockstar Games reinstates wrongfully banned GTA Online accounts after player appeals: Report

Rockstar Games reinstates wrongfully banned GTA Online accounts after player appeals: Report

Did Rockstar Games reverse some GTA Online account bans after wrongful suspensions? Recent reports suggest that some appeals have led to lifted bans for affected players.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 05 2024, 15:44 IST
Icon
GTA 6, Mafia 4, Black Ops 2 Sequel, and more exciting game releases anticipated in 2025
Rockstar Games reinstates wrongfully banned GTA Online accounts after player appeals: Report
1/7 The year 2025 is expected to bring a lineup of highly anticipated games. Titles like Grand Theft Auto 6, Mafia 4, and more are expected to deliver fresh gaming experiences. Fans are eager for these releases, as previous entries in the series have become popular hits. These games span various genres, promising exciting gameplay across multiple platforms. (Rockstar Games, X)
image caption
2/7 GTA 6: Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated action-adventure games. Set to launch in 2025 for PS5 and Xbox, it returns players to the streets of Vice City. The game introduces two protagonists, Jason and Lucia, as they navigate a world of crime and danger, featuring a vast map with new sports activities like basketball, golf, and fishing. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
3/7 Mafia 4: The Old Country: Mafia 4, known as "MafiaThe Old Country," will take players back to early 1900s Sicily. The game focuses on a gripping crime narrative in an open world, offering a fresh take on the mafia genre. Expected in late 2025, it will launch on PS5, Xbox, and Windows. More details, including screenshots, will be revealed in December 2024. (Steam)
image caption
4/7 Black Ops 2 Sequel: Call of Duty fans can look forward to a sequel to Black Ops 2, expected in 2025. Leaks suggest the game will continue the story set in 2030, with updated gameplay mechanics like the "pick 10" create-a-class system and round-based zombies. The title could be called Black Ops 6 and promises to evolve the Call of Duty experience. (Reddit)
image caption
5/7 Ghost of Yōtei, a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, arrives in 2025. Set in 1603 around Mount Yōtei, players will explore a new region in Japan, playing as a masked hero named Atsu. The game’s world features sprawling grasslands and untamed lands beyond Japan's rule. This PS5 exclusive might later come to PC and other platforms. (Playstation)
image caption
6/7 Little Nightmares 3 will launch in 2025, offering a puzzle-platform horror adventure. The game follows two child protagonists, Low and Alone, as they navigate the eerie world of "The Nowhere." Players will solve puzzles and encounter terrifying threats. The game will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Windows. (Steam)
image caption
7/7 The 2025 game releases span a wide range of genres, from action-adventure to horror and puzzle-solving. Players will explore new worlds, face immersive challenges, and experience diverse gameplay. These releases promise compelling stories and rich environments, making 2025 a memorable year for gamers across all platforms. (Pexels)
Rockstar Games reinstates wrongfully banned GTA Online accounts after player appeals: Report
icon View all Images
Rockstar Games is reversing some GTA Online bans after identifying errors in their recent crackdown. (Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has started reversing certain GTA Online account bans that were implemented during a recent crackdown on players bypassing the BattlEye anti-cheat system. The original ban wave not only targeted cheaters but also caught innocent players in its sweep, particularly on the PC platform. Recent reports suggest Rockstar has acknowledged some of these bans were issued in error, leading to their reversal after appeals were made.

Insider Confirms Ban Reversals

On October 4, 2024, popular insider Tez2 took to social media platform X to share that Rockstar has begun lifting some of these mistaken bans. Affected players who filed appeals have started receiving emails from the developers, informing them that their bans have been revoked.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹140,999₹159,900
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details

Also read: Red Dead Online: New missions, Halloween events, and double rewards launching in October

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Players impacted by this decision should receive an official email from Rockstar Games, confirming the ban reversal. According to the email, the reinstatement process could take up to two hours, though some players may already have regained access.

Also read: GTA 6: 5 new rumours that will get you hyped for the game

Tez2's latest update provides insight into the situation surrounding the wrongful bans, which had initially sparked concern among the GTA Online community. Many players who filed appeals were initially met with generic responses denying their eligibility for a review. Despite this, Rockstar has now taken action to correct some of these wrongful suspensions, as noted in the recent email from the company. The message states: "We have reviewed your account and your GTA Online ban is being lifted. Please allow two hours for your account to be fully reinstated if it isn't already."

Also read: Did Rockstar Games accidentally confirm GTA 6 teaser after online leak? Fans speculate on the reveal

How to Check Your Ban Status

If you believe your ban has been lifted, it's worth checking your inbox for communication from Rockstar. The process may take time to complete, but emails are being sent to players whose appeals were successful. If you haven't filed an appeal yet, there is still an option to do so by visiting Rockstar's support page via the provided link: http://rsg.ms/appeal.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Oct, 15:00 IST
Trending: gta 6: 5 new rumours that will get you hyped for the game garena free fire max redeem codes for october 3: booyah pass ring event rewards gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes did rockstar games accidentally confirm gta 6 teaser after online leak? fans speculate on the reveal gta online offering special birthday gift for longtime players: here’s how to claim it garena free fire max redeem codes for october 4: 3 smart tips for beginners gta 6 trailer 2 may release next week: rockstar games ignites excitement among fans with marketing push red dead online: new missions, halloween events, and double rewards launching in october gta 6 new leak reveals massive gameplay, shorter main story, and endless side content for players- details garena free fire max redeem codes for september 30: 3 pro tips to master game
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: 5 new rumours that will get you hyped for the game

GTA 6: 5 new rumours that will get you hyped for the game
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 4: 3 smart tips for beginners 

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 4: 3 smart tips for beginners
Did Rockstar Games accidentally confirm GTA 6 teaser after online leak? Fans speculate on the reveal

Did Rockstar Games accidentally confirm GTA 6 teaser after online leak? Fans speculate on the reveal
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 3: Booyah Pass Ring Event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 3: Booyah Pass Ring Event rewards
Red Dead Online

Red Dead Online: New missions, Halloween events, and double rewards launching in October

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy

Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Up to 56% on washing machines from Samsung, Bosch and more top brands

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Up to 65% on washing machines from Samsung, Bosch and more top brands
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15000

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under 15000

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets