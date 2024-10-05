Rockstar Games reinstates wrongfully banned GTA Online accounts after player appeals: Report

Rockstar Games has started reversing certain GTA Online account bans that were implemented during a recent crackdown on players bypassing the BattlEye anti-cheat system. The original ban wave not only targeted cheaters but also caught innocent players in its sweep, particularly on the PC platform. Recent reports suggest Rockstar has acknowledged some of these bans were issued in error, leading to their reversal after appeals were made.

Insider Confirms Ban Reversals

On October 4, 2024, popular insider Tez2 took to social media platform X to share that Rockstar has begun lifting some of these mistaken bans. Affected players who filed appeals have started receiving emails from the developers, informing them that their bans have been revoked.

Players impacted by this decision should receive an official email from Rockstar Games, confirming the ban reversal. According to the email, the reinstatement process could take up to two hours, though some players may already have regained access.

Tez2's latest update provides insight into the situation surrounding the wrongful bans, which had initially sparked concern among the GTA Online community. Many players who filed appeals were initially met with generic responses denying their eligibility for a review. Despite this, Rockstar has now taken action to correct some of these wrongful suspensions, as noted in the recent email from the company. The message states: "We have reviewed your account and your GTA Online ban is being lifted. Please allow two hours for your account to be fully reinstated if it isn't already."

How to Check Your Ban Status

If you believe your ban has been lifted, it's worth checking your inbox for communication from Rockstar. The process may take time to complete, but emails are being sent to players whose appeals were successful. If you haven't filed an appeal yet, there is still an option to do so by visiting Rockstar's support page via the provided link: http://rsg.ms/appeal.