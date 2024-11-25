Rockstar Games hints at ‘Bully Update’ ahead of GTA 6 launch; Fans bets on trailer reveal

As the gaming community buzzes with excitement over the nearing launch of Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games has dropped a cryptic hint that it might also be revisiting one of its older classics: Bully: Scholarship Edition. A new development branch for the game has appeared on SteamDB, raising speculation about an impending update.

Rockstar Games Shifts Focus to Bully

Despite the overwhelming focus on GTA 6, Rockstar seems to be turning some of its attention back to Bully, a fan-favorite that has largely been overlooked in recent years. The update was spotted by X user @TezFunz2, who noticed a new branch named "qabeta" for the game. The branch is password-protected, suggesting that Rockstar may have already given access to testers. While it's unclear whether this signals a full-blown overhaul, it is likely that improvements or fixes are on the way.

Also read: GTA 6 Fans enthusiastically analyse water physics in first trailer ahead of highly anticipated release

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Bully: Scholarship Edition has long been a staple for PC gamers, but it is not without its issues. Players have reported frequent crashes and freezes, and Rockstar has yet to release a substantial patch to address these problems. The timing of this new development branch hints that Rockstar might be working on resolving these issues before launching the GTA+ subscription for PC.

The GTA+ membership, which has so far been exclusive to console players, offers special perks for GTA 5 and grants access to other Rockstar titles, including Bully. With a PC version of the subscription reportedly in the works, Rockstar may be preparing Bully for a smoother experience for new subscribers.

Also read: GTA 6 fans disappointed by Rockstar's latest announcement, hoping for major reveal this thursday

Fans Bet Big on GTA 6 Trailer Reveal

Though details remain scarce, all eyes are on Rockstar as the gaming world anticipates any news regarding this potential update. However, the company's primary focus will likely remain on GTA 6, with fans eagerly awaiting a second trailer. With the GTA 6 launch on the horizon, many players have taken extreme measures to predict the release of the trailer, including betting large amounts on when it will appear.

Also read: GTA 6 secures ‘Most Wanted Game' title at Golden Joystick Awards; Rockstar promises exciting updates ahead

A Reddit user recently shared a photo of himself after losing a bet that the GTA 6 trailer would drop on November 22, 2024, resulting in a freshly shaved head. His post, though now deleted, went viral across social media, with some fans praising his commitment, while others mocked him for his prediction. The post and reactions highlight the growing frustration and excitement in the GTA community, where some players are even wagering their salaries on a new trailer revealed at The Game Awards 2024. Fans continue to await new details, with the first GTA 6 trailer released in December 2023 and no updates since.