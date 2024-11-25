Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Rockstar Games hints at ‘Bully Update’ ahead of GTA 6 launch; Fans bets on trailer reveal

Rockstar Games hints at ‘Bully Update’ ahead of GTA 6 launch; Fans bets on trailer reveal

Rockstar Games might be revamping Bully: Scholarship Edition as a new development branch appears on SteamDB which has sparked speculation ahead of GTA 6's upcoming launch.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 25 2024, 11:41 IST
Icon
GTA 6 gameplay screenshots leaked: Here’s what fans need to know
Rockstar Games
1/10 As the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 draws nearer, leaked screenshots and videos claiming to showcase in-game content have appeared online. These images, shared across social media platforms, have stirred excitement and scepticism among fans eagerly awaiting the game.
image caption
2/10 The recent GTA 6 leaks come from an account named @PlayGTAOnlineV on social media, sparking debates about their authenticity. Many fans question whether these leaks are genuine or recycled from a massive 2022 leak that featured over 90 gameplay clips. (@PlayGTAOnlineV)
Rockstar Games
3/10 GTA 6 launch leak: According to Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, GTA 6 will officially release in Autumn 2025. Despite leaks circulating online, Rockstar has kept quiet about the game, revealing only one trailer in December 2023. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
4/10 GTA 6 leak: The leaked screenshots offer glimpses of the game's impressive graphics, with some focusing on a coastal environment, featuring sunsets, water reflections, and a vibrant cityscape resembling Miami. These images have sparked further speculation about the game's settings. (@PlayGTAOnlineV)
image caption
5/10 One notable leaked screenshot showcases the protagonist, Jason, with the ocean and distant buildings as a scenic backdrop. Fans believe this may hint at a future trailer focusing on Jason, especially after the first trailer emphasised his co-protagonist, Lucia. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
6/10 Another leaked image provides a detailed look at Lucia, surrounded by a crowd of NPCs. This reinforces reports suggesting that GTA 6 will feature a higher NPC density, which could significantly enhance the immersive experience in the game's world. (@PlayGTAOnlineV)
image caption
7/10 Amid the genuine leaks, there have been numerous hoaxes. Fake screenshots often attempt to deceive fans, claiming to show new gameplay elements. Many of these are created by social media users seeking attention or drawing traffic to their profiles. (@PlayGTAOnlineV)
Rockstar Games
8/10 Some of the hoaxes have been easily debunked. These include images of a yellow crop duster flying above a fictional Vice City and a truck driving on a beach - both fan-made and decades-old attempts to mislead the fanbase. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
9/10 Another widely circulated fake screenshot features a yellow car driving on a highway, with mission text similar to GTA 5. The map in the bottom corner of the image, which includes a superyacht icon from GTA Online, proves the image is a modification rather than a legitimate leak. (@PlayGTAOnlineV)
Rockstar Games
10/10 With Rockstar remaining silent on new developments, fans are speculating about a potential reveal on November 22. However, no official confirmation has been made, leaving the community to guess when new information about GTA 6 will finally emerge. (Rockstar Games)
Rockstar Games
icon View all Images
Rockstar Games hints at an upcoming Bully update as excitement builds around GTA 6's release. (Rockstar Games)

As the gaming community buzzes with excitement over the nearing launch of Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games has dropped a cryptic hint that it might also be revisiting one of its older classics: Bully: Scholarship Edition. A new development branch for the game has appeared on SteamDB, raising speculation about an impending update.

Rockstar Games Shifts Focus to Bully

Despite the overwhelming focus on GTA 6, Rockstar seems to be turning some of its attention back to Bully, a fan-favorite that has largely been overlooked in recent years. The update was spotted by X user @TezFunz2, who noticed a new branch named "qabeta" for the game. The branch is password-protected, suggesting that Rockstar may have already given access to testers. While it's unclear whether this signals a full-blown overhaul, it is likely that improvements or fixes are on the way.

Also read: GTA 6 Fans enthusiastically analyse water physics in first trailer ahead of highly anticipated release

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Bully: Scholarship Edition has long been a staple for PC gamers, but it is not without its issues. Players have reported frequent crashes and freezes, and Rockstar has yet to release a substantial patch to address these problems. The timing of this new development branch hints that Rockstar might be working on resolving these issues before launching the GTA+ subscription for PC.

The GTA+ membership, which has so far been exclusive to console players, offers special perks for GTA 5 and grants access to other Rockstar titles, including Bully. With a PC version of the subscription reportedly in the works, Rockstar may be preparing Bully for a smoother experience for new subscribers.

Also read: GTA 6 fans disappointed by Rockstar's latest announcement, hoping for major reveal this thursday

Fans Bet Big on GTA 6 Trailer Reveal

Though details remain scarce, all eyes are on Rockstar as the gaming world anticipates any news regarding this potential update. However, the company's primary focus will likely remain on GTA 6, with fans eagerly awaiting a second trailer. With the GTA 6 launch on the horizon, many players have taken extreme measures to predict the release of the trailer, including betting large amounts on when it will appear.

Also read: GTA 6 secures ‘Most Wanted Game' title at Golden Joystick Awards; Rockstar promises exciting updates ahead

A Reddit user recently shared a photo of himself after losing a bet that the GTA 6 trailer would drop on November 22, 2024, resulting in a freshly shaved head. His post, though now deleted, went viral across social media, with some fans praising his commitment, while others mocked him for his prediction. The post and reactions highlight the growing frustration and excitement in the GTA community, where some players are even wagering their salaries on a new trailer revealed at The Game Awards 2024. Fans continue to await new details, with the first GTA 6 trailer released in December 2023 and no updates since.

First Published Date: 25 Nov, 11:40 IST
