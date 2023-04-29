Home Gaming News Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook

Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook

Sony had no major new releases from its in-house game studios in the quarter just ended.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Apr 29 2023, 10:20 IST
PS5
That limited growth in the company's PlayStation division, although shipments of PlayStation 5 consoles improved as supply constraints eased. (AFP)
PS5
That limited growth in the company's PlayStation division, although shipments of PlayStation 5 consoles improved as supply constraints eased. (AFP)

Sony Group Corp. offered a worse-than-expected profit outlook for the current fiscal year, signaling caution about the impact of the global consumer spending slump on its entertainment businesses.

The Tokyo-based firm said it expects operating income of ¥1.17 trillion ($8.7 billion) in the year ending March 2024, below average analyst estimates of ¥1.27 trillion. The company reported operating profit of ¥128.5 billion for the quarter just ended, down 7% on the prior year but slightly above expectations.

Sony had no major new releases from its in-house game studios in the quarter just ended. That limited growth in the company's PlayStation division, although shipments of PlayStation 5 consoles improved as supply constraints eased. Consumer response to the company's just-launched PlayStation VR2 headset has also been muted.

The image sensor division was in a seasonal lull, as major customers like Apple Inc. generally buy large quantities of the semiconductors closer to the launch of their flagship devices, which in the case of the iPhone usually comes around the month of September.

Music streaming has been a bright spot for Sony. Growing use of streaming services on mobile devices has helped the company's bottom line, thanks to its control of the publishing rights for many of the most popular artists.

Sony is gearing up to increase output of the PS5, which is still establishing the broad user base it needs to get the virtuous cycle of software and hardware sales reinforcing one another. Analysts see the current fiscal year as crucial to its success.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 10:20 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
iPhone
iPhone users, this charging mistake can DESTROY your battery life; Know how to avoid it
iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets