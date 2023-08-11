Tired of playing Warzone? Play these best Call of Duty games instead

Throughout its journey since its inaugural release in 2003, Call of Duty has left an indelible mark on the landscape of first-person shooters within the gaming industry. With various studios like Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Sledgehammer Games contributing to its evolution, the franchise boasts an array of classic game modes, extensive weapon arsenals, and even a dedicated free-to-play battle royale spin-off.

Spanning multiple games, each with its own series of sequels and accompanied by an array of add-ons and downloadable content packs, Call of Duty has solidified its place as a monumental success within the entertainment realm, reshaping the very nature of gaming.

1. Call of Duty: Black Ops (2010)

Activision unveiled Call of Duty: Black Ops in 2010, an unconventional release that introduced innovative features such as dive-to-prone mechanics and the application of torches to specific weapons. This installment also pioneered the concept of playable characters communicating during user control, marking a significant first for the Call of Duty franchise.

Set against the backdrop of the Cold War, Black Ops boasts a riveting and immersive narrative that captures players' attention from start to finish. The game's impeccable graphics and sound design further elevate the experience, delivering a level of realism that draws players into its world.

2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Released by Activision and developed by Infinity Ward in 2019, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare thrusts players into the ranks of the British SAS forces and a CIA officer, embroiled in an alliance with Urzik rebels against invading Russian troops.

Beyond its engaging multiplayer realm, brimming with diverse maps and a captivating single-player story, Modern Warfare stands out for its stunning visuals, lifelike game engines, and intense gunplay. This iteration brings a fresh wave of graphic appeal and authenticity compared to its predecessors.

3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (2016)

In 2016, the gaming world welcomed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, an offering by Raven Software under the banner of Activision. This remastered edition of the 2007 classic revitalized the gameplay with vastly improved graphics and a heightened sense of narrative realism. Originally bundled with CoD: Infinite Warfare special editions, the game found a new audience, including those not typically drawn to first-person shooters.

Enhancements to multiplayer experiences, including revamped killstreaks and customization systems, propelled the shooting experience to new heights. The result was an even more dynamic and action-packed array of multiplayer modes that resonated deeply with fans.

4. CoD: Black Ops 2 (2012)

Activision's 2012 release, CoD: Black Ops 2, developed by Treyarch, etched its name into the annals of gaming history with a gripping main campaign, seamlessly blending breathtaking moments with well-paced and balanced gameplay. The standout feature, however, was its exceptional multiplayer map design, which continues to provide players with an enthralling experience.

Boasting commendable gameplay, a captivating plot, engaging multiplayer, and riveting zombie modes, Black Ops 2 made an explosive debut, raking in a staggering $500 million within its initial 24 hours of availability.

5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009)

Hailed as one of the finest entries in the franchise, Modern Warfare 2, unleashed by Activision in 2009, stands as a testament to the epitome of Call of Duty gaming. Offering lightning-paced combat, an immersive storyline, and the ever-popular Special Ops modes, it's the unparalleled multiplayer experience that cements its legendary status.

Guiding players through the quest to locate terrorist Vladimir Makarov and thwart a Russian invasion, Modern Warfare 2 entrusts users with control over five distinct characters, resulting in a riveting first-person perspective.

With resounding acclaim from the gaming community, lauding its campaign, multiplayer elements, and in-game features, Modern Warfare 2 engraves its name as one of the most fun games from the franchise.