World of Warcraft is a video game that needs no introduction, and with its 20th anniversary approaching, the developer, Blizzard, is soon releasing a special anniversary update packed with content for fans. Here's what you can expect from the update.

World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Update: Release Date and Event Details

The World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary celebratory update launches on October 22, with all the special features available until 6 January 2025. Developer Blizzard has announced that players level 10 and above will receive the quest “Another Timely Invitation”, which invites them to the celebration in Tanaris, just outside the Caverns of Time. Upon arrival, players can speak with Yllana to complete the quest and pick up several one-time quests to learn more about the anniversary event.

World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Update: List of All the New Content

Earn and spend a new currency—Bronze Celebration Tokens—to acquire new items for your collection.

Engage in the Blackrock Depths Raid dungeon.

Collect iconic Tier 2 transmog appearance sets.

Go Timewalking through Classic World of Warcraft dungeons.

Earn a new mount, Blizzard Employee Service Award cosmetics, and more.

Celebrate with an expanded event at the Caverns of Time.

Join Chromie on a new time-bending adventure with the Codex of Chromie.

Discover new secrets and solve them with Guest Relations.

Defeat party-crashing World Bosses, including the Sha of Anger and Archavon the Stonewatcher.

Go back for some PvP revenge during Korrak's Revenge in Alterac Valley.

Celebrate 30 years of Warcraft with Warcraft III-themed back appearances at the Trading Post.

World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Wallpaper

To celebrate the 20th anniversary, developer Blizzard has also revealed a special celebratory wallpaper, available in various resolutions for download. You can click here to download the wallpaper in 4K.

