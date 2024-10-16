 World of Warcraft 20th anniversary update coming soon: Know what’s coming, release date | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News World of Warcraft 20th anniversary update coming soon: Know what’s coming, release date

World of Warcraft 20th anniversary update coming soon: Know what’s coming, release date

World of Warcraft is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and Blizzard has a celebratory update planned for the occasion. Check all the details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 16 2024, 12:12 IST
World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary celebratory update launches on October 22,
World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary celebratory update launches on October 22, (Blizzard)

World of Warcraft is a video game that needs no introduction, and with its 20th anniversary approaching, the developer, Blizzard, is soon releasing a special anniversary update packed with content for fans. Here's what you can expect from the update.

World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Update: Release Date and Event Details

The World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary celebratory update launches on October 22, with all the special features available until 6 January 2025. Developer Blizzard has announced that players level 10 and above will receive the quest “Another Timely Invitation”, which invites them to the celebration in Tanaris, just outside the Caverns of Time. Upon arrival, players can speak with Yllana to complete the quest and pick up several one-time quests to learn more about the anniversary event.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also Read: Android 15 roll out begins: Compatible devices, new features, and more

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Update: List of All the New Content

  • Earn and spend a new currency—Bronze Celebration Tokens—to acquire new items for your collection.
  • Engage in the Blackrock Depths Raid dungeon.
  • Collect iconic Tier 2 transmog appearance sets.
  • Go Timewalking through Classic World of Warcraft dungeons.
  • Earn a new mount, Blizzard Employee Service Award cosmetics, and more.
  • Celebrate with an expanded event at the Caverns of Time.
  • Join Chromie on a new time-bending adventure with the Codex of Chromie.
  • Discover new secrets and solve them with Guest Relations.
  • Defeat party-crashing World Bosses, including the Sha of Anger and Archavon the Stonewatcher.
  • Go back for some PvP revenge during Korrak's Revenge in Alterac Valley.
  • Celebrate 30 years of Warcraft with Warcraft III-themed back appearances at the Trading Post.

Also Read: Google Pixel 9 and other Pixels receive major feature drop with Android 15: What you need to know

World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Wallpaper

To celebrate the 20th anniversary, developer Blizzard has also revealed a special celebratory wallpaper, available in various resolutions for download. You can click here to download the wallpaper in 4K.

Also Read: OnePlus 13 price hike leaked ahead of launch: Know how much it will cost

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Oct, 12:12 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here garena free fire max redeem codes for october 15: warm up for diwali event rewards red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes gta 6 fans left in the dark as halloween update teases zombie apocalypse dlc gta 6 leaks hint at exciting new ‘co-op’ gameplay feature yet to be confirmed red dead redemption pc port set to bring new mods, features, and exciting possibilities this october garena free fire max redeem codes for october 7: effective loot management tips gta 6 new leak reveals massive gameplay, shorter main story, and endless side content for players- details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 8: 3 tips to improve rank
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 trailer 2 speculation grows as Lucia’s rumoured voice actor resurfaces on Instagram after hiatus- Details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 16: Light Vs Dark event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 16: Light Vs Dark event rewards
Xbox Cloud Gaming

Xbox Cloud Gaming to allow users to stream personal game libraries starting next month- Details
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and two other titles coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and two other titles coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming
Red Dead Redemption PC release

Red Dead Redemption PC release: System requirements, upgrades, and key details for gamers

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple September 2024 Event Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog to know iPhone 16 launch price along with iPhone 16 Pro series specifications, pricing and all details.

5 best camera-centric smartphones to capture memories this festive season: iPhone 16, Pixel 9 Pro XL and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
4 ways you might be unknowingly damaging your smartphone

4 ways you might be unknowingly damaging your smartphone
Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy

Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets