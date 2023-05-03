Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more

Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023: Microsoft has unveiled its Game Pass titles for the month of May. Also known as Wave 1 game titles, these are the games the company introduces in the first half of the month. Wave 2 follows afterward starting the 16th of a given month. Xbox Game Pass subscribers got their hands on titles such as Minecraft Legends, Homestead Arcana, The Last Case of Benedict Fox and more. And now, they are going to play some more exciting games on the first day of their release. Three AAA titles will be released on the Game Pass on the day of their release including Redfall, Ravenlok, and Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2. Let us take a better look at them.

Redfall (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Released on May 2, Redfall is a first-person shooter in a world infested with vampires. It is an open-world game that features both single-player and cooperative multiplayer modes. Players can choose among four playable characters, all of them equipped with unique backgrounds and abilities. Players need to fight both vampires as well as humans to progress through the game. The gunplay has received praise from critics while the storyline has received some criticism.

Ravenlok (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Ravenlok is an indie action role-playing game developed and published by Cococucumber. The game is scheduled for release tomorrow, May 4, and will be available to play on Game Pass the same day. The game features voxel tech and pixel art in a seamless design. It is a third-person perspective game where players battle enemies using a sword and shield combo. The story of the game revolves around a young girl and her quest to fulfill a dangerous prophecy.

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The game is releasing on May 11 and will be available to play on Game Pass the same day. It is a tactical role-playing game and a sequel to 2021's Fuga: Melodies of Steel. The game features a story mode that takes place one year after the previous game's ending. New weapons will not be available in the sequel, however, battle modes have been improved with a special focus given to air strikes and airship technology.

Apart from these, Xbox-exclusive Weird West: Definitive Edition will be available to play starting May 8 while PC-exclusive Shadowrun Trilogy will be available for players starting May 9.