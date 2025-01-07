ASUS unveils new ROG laptops, RTX 50 GPUs, and gaming mini PCs at CES 2025- All details

ASUS has introduced a new lineup of gaming laptops, GPUs, and mini PCs at CES 2025, aiming to meet the performance demands of gamers and creators. The new offerings highlight power, portability, and advanced cooling, pushing the limits of what gaming technology can deliver.

ROG Strix SCAR 16/18: Elite Gaming Performance

Among the standout products are the ROG Strix SCAR 16 and 18, which offer high-end specifications. These laptops are powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPUs. They feature 2.5K mini-LED Nebula HDR displays, boasting a 240Hz refresh rate and 2,000 dimming zones to ensure smooth visuals for demanding AAA games. These models can be equipped with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and 4TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage, allowing users to seamlessly multitask and game without performance issues.

ASUS ROG Strix G16/G18

For those seeking a balance between performance and affordability, ASUS offers the ROG Strix G16 and G18. These laptops are powered by either AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX or Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processors and paired with RTX 5080 or 5070 GPUs. The 2.5K Nebula display with a 240Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals, while a refreshed cooling system helps maintain consistent performance during long gaming sessions.

ASUS Zephyrus G14/G16

The ASUS Zephyrus G14 and G16 combine portability with powerful components, making them ideal for gamers on the go. Featuring AMD Ryzen AI processors or Intel Core Ultra 9 285H, the laptops are paired with GPUs up to RTX 5090. The G14 offers a 3K OLED display, while the G16 comes with a 2.5K OLED panel. Despite their thin and lightweight builds, these models deliver impressive performance for both gaming and creative work.

ASUS ROG Flow Z13

Another highlight is the ROG Flow Z13, a 2-in-1 gaming tablet that brings flexibility and power together. Powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor and Radeon 8060S graphics, the device features a 2.5K touchscreen running at 180Hz. Its compact design makes it easy to carry, while the 10-hour battery life and effective cooling system ensure it handles intense gaming sessions without overheating.

ROG Astral RTX 50 Series GPUs

Additionally, ASUS introduced the ROG Astral RTX 50 Series GPUs, which include the flagship RTX 5090 and 5070 Ti models. These new graphics cards feature advanced cooling technologies, such as quad-fan designs and vapour chambers, to ensure consistent and reliable performance under heavy gaming loads.