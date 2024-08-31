 Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 review: Sleek and feature-filled laptop at Rs.101990 | Laptops-pc Reviews
By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 31 2024, 11:00 IST
Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 review: When we talk about 2-in-1 laptops, what is the first thing that comes to mind? For me, the very first thing which goes into my mind is a touchscreen display and a laptop which can be converted into a tablet. But is this amalgamation really necessary? While many may have different opinions about owning a  2-in-1 laptop, it may bring several benefits , reducing the hassle of switching between a laptop, tablet, and a smartphone. 

Lenovo Yoga 7i is one of the latest 2-in-1 laptops from the company which not only turns into a tablet but it also comes with a stylus at just Rs.101990. I have been using the laptop for over a month now as my daily driver for work as well as for personal use to test its performance, experience, and several other factors. While I was impressed with how fast and responsive the performance was, I was flattered by several other factors such as display, battery life, and others. Let's have a look at the detailed Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 review to know if it is worth paying Rs.101990.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 review: Design 

When we think about 2-in-1 laptops, many of us may think that the device would be bulky and heavy. However, the Lenovo Yoga 7i is the exact opposite of the imagination as it is quite slim, lightweight and compact, making it easy to carry and use. Before getting into the specifics, let's first recall its specifications to understand what it offers. The Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 is a convertible laptop that comes with a 14-inch touchscreen display and it weighs only 1.49 kilograms. It features a 360-degree hinge that enables the device to convert into a laptop in several different modes, such as stand, tent or tablet. I often used the tent mode to stream video content. 

On the display, you'll find a Windows Hello IR FHD camera along with a Lenovo TrueBlock privacy shutter for privacy. The entire device has an aluminium build and is made up of recycled material. Now, if we look into its design, then the Lenovo Yoga 7i is quite a premium-looking device, however, it's quite slippery and it does not provide a strong grip if you are holding the laptop. Furthermore, it comes with a full-sized keyboard which also features a backlight, making it easier for users to work in low-light conditions. On the sides, the laptop features a 3.5mm audio jack, two USB-C ports, a card reader, and others for effective connectivity. 

Overall, the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 looks quite attractive, sturdy, and flexible, making it a perfect option if you are someone who prefers a compact and lightweight laptop device. 

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 review: Display

The Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop features a 14-inch display which is powered by Samsung OLED technology. It offers 2.8K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 1 billion colours at 10-bit depth, bringing sharp and accurate colours while watching HDR content or playing games. Additionally, it offers up to 400nits peak brightness which is decent for outdoor usage. I often used the laptop in the car or metro, and I did not face any issues with brightness levels when set in full. 

If I talk about touch-responsiveness, then the display makes instant actions as it offers up to 120Hz refresh rate which is usually seen on smartphones. Even when using the Lenovo Digital Pen 2, the performance was quicksand responsive when surfing the web or sketching. However, the only disappointment with the stylus was that the laptop did not support magnetic attachment.

I must highlight that watching OTT content on the the  Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop brings out the beauty of any web series or movie as the colour appears exceptionally rich and balanced. Therefore, you will never face a dull moment when it comes to the laptop visuals.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 review: Performance 

The Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 is powered by the Intel Core Ultra  7155H processor coupled with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. The processor is built with a 3D performance hybrid architecture that consists of 6 performance, 8 efficiency and 2 low-power efficiency cores. When it comes to multitasking, using the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop was a breeze and it effortlessly managed tasks. I thoroughly use the laptop for my office work which includes a lot of browsing and I keep multiple tabs open. Alongside the browser, I have my music or OTT content going to keep the entertainment side by side. During my time of usage, I did not face any lag, stuck screen, or slow performance in either laptop or tablet mode. 

The laptop comes with impressive thermal management systems, therefore, the device does not get very hot even after using it for a good 8 to 10 hours. Apart from performance, the laptop also comes with a dedicated Copilot Key, to carry out minor AI features within the Copilot app. The app ran smoothly when prompted to generate images or provide any information.  Overall, the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop performance was impressive and it is a perfect companion for entertainment and work. You can also conduct light gaming on the laptop, and it runs without any stutter or lag. 

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 review: Battery

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop is backed by a 71Whr battery which offers a great battery life of up to 8 to 9 hours. It does not drain very quickly even if you are multitasking on the device with work and OTT content on the other tab. The laptop supports a 65W charger which quickly recharges the device. It takes about 1 hour and 20 minutes to recharge the laptop, which is quite impressive. 

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 review: verdict

Now, should you buy the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop paying Rs.101990? Well, in my experience the laptop offers impressive day-to-day performance and multitasking abilities. The touchscreen display is not only delightful but it also generates mesmerising visuals which are a treat to the eyes. Additionally, the battery life and charging are promising, making it an all-rounder device if you are looking for a laptop in the budget segment.

First Published Date: 31 Aug, 11:00 IST
