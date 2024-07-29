iOS 18: Know when iPhone users may get the next big update, iOS 18.1 AI features, and more
iOS 18 stable update for iPhone models is approaching. Find out when to expect it and know more about the delay of Apple Intelligence features until iOS 18.1.
iOS 18 Release Date: iOS 18 was unveiled earlier this year at the WWDC 2024 event in June. Since then, we have seen Apple launch multiple developer betas, and now, even the public beta is available for users. That said, many are still waiting for the stable channel release and the accompanying Apple Intelligence features. Here, we will discuss when iPhone users can expect the stable update and when Apple Intelligence features are likely to roll out.
iOS 18: Stable Update Release Date
So far, we have seen four developer betas of iOS 18, but Apple hasn't released the iOS 18 stable build for everyone yet. Historically, Apple tends to release the latest iOS update in tandem with the latest iPhone launch in September. Last year, Apple launched iOS 18 just days after the iPhone 15 series was unveiled, and the year before that, Apple did the same with iOS 16. This year is expected to follow the same release schedule. For instance, if Apple releases the iPhone 16 series in the second week of September, you can expect the iOS 18 rollout for all iPhones a few days after that. That said, not all the features that Apple promised, including Apple Intelligence, may make it to the launch release.
Apple Intelligence May Not Arrive Until iOS 18.1
Apple Intelligence is one of the most anticipated additions to iOS 18 in almost a decade. It is expected to come with a lot of AI advancements, including ChatGPT and a new supercharged Siri smart assistant. However, it will only be available for the iPhone 15 Pro and the upcoming iPhone 16 series. Apple previously stated that it would be available later this year, likely launching with the iOS 18 stable update. However, a recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that Apple may delay Apple Intelligence until iOS 18.1 is released. According to Gurman, the release may take place sometime in October to allow for increased stability and more testing time.
iOS 18: Compatible iPhones
With iOS 18, Apple is going to support iPhones as old as the iPhone XR, which launched back in 2018. Here is the complete list of compatible phones:
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)
