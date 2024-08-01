 iPhone users in this country can finally get Apple’s 'life-saving' feature: Details here | Mobile News

iPhone users in this country can finally get Apple’s 'life-saving' feature: Details here

iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users in Japan can now finally use the Apple Emergency SOS via Satellite feature with the iOS 17.6 update. Here's how it works.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
Aug 01 2024
iPhone users got the iOS 17.6 update earlier this week, but due to the overwhelming release of iOS 18.1 beta, featuring Apple Intelligence features, it went under the radar. However, it brings a slew of security fixes, and in tandem with it, it also brings the life-saving Apple Emergency SOS via Satellite feature to Japan. The feature was initially introduced with the iPhone 14 series and was only available in a few countries, such as the US and Canada, but it has now expanded to more countries.

Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature in Japan: Who's Eligible, How It Works

Japan is a big market for iPhone, and now users can finally access the feature with iOS 17.6. However, it must be noted that only users with at least the iPhone 14 series can access it. This means if they have an iPhone older than the iPhone 14 series, the feature won't work.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The feature allows users to get in touch with emergency services even when they don't have cellular connectivity. You can send messages and call depending on what you can do in the time of an emergency. Apple says that users must have a clear line of sight to the sky, and they must not be under heavy foliage or be obstructed by a structure that can stop the connection to a satellite.

Further, Apple also recommends setting up your Medical ID and emergency contact information so that emergency services can easily access that information.

Apple Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature Has Helped Rescue Many People

Time and again, the feature has made headlines for its ability to save lives. In December 2022, it helped two people get rescued after a serious car crash in California when they were able to use the feature to call for help. And in 2023, it also helped two women in Canada's McBride after they got stuck in dense snow, taking a wrong turn. One of the women had an iPhone 14, and that's how they were able to use the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature.

First Published Date: 01 Aug, 10:05 IST
