iPhone users in this region can now legally use torrent apps without jailbreaking—Here’s how

iPhone Torrent Apps in EU: If you are an Apple iPhone user who actively resorts to torrenting, you will know that it is not officially possible to have torrent apps on your iOS device. Apple has been against this, considering that a lot of torrenting is done to download paid software and media for free, which is not what Apple wants to promote with its devices. However, for those in the EU, downloading and using torrent apps on their iPhones is no longer a problem, as they are now legally permitted to do so, thanks to Apple's compliance with EU regulations that allow third-party app stores on iOS devices.

Now, one of the third-party app stores that has made its way to the iPhone due to the EU—AltStore PAL—has introduced two new torrenting apps that users can legally download and use. This means, for the first time ever in the history of the iPhone, users can get torrent apps on their iPhones without needing to jailbreak their devices.

You may be interested in 11% OFF 11% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Black

Black 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 5% OFF 5% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 1 TB Storage 5% OFF 5% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 14% OFF 14% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

Also Read: Google Gemini 1.5 Flash rolling out to free users- Check out its capabilities, features, and more

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Torrent Apps On iPhone: Which Are The New Apps, And Can You Download Them Outside EU?

The apps now available on the AltStore PAL store are iTorrent, a torrent client, and qBitControl, a remote client. Using the iTorrent app, you can download torrents directly onto your iPhone, while qBitControl is used solely for management purposes. However, it is not legally possible to download these apps on any iPhone outside the EU. Simply put, the EU ruling that requires Apple to allow third-party app stores on iPhones does not apply globally, so Apple will not permit third-party app stores on iPhones outside the EU. Some individuals have found ways to bypass this restriction by using Developer Mode and other methods, but this is not legal, and we do not recommend trying it.

Also Read: Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 design, colour options and features revealed in a new leak, launching on August 13- Take a look

Apple Is Strictly Against Torrents And Sideloading

Apple is well-known for its stance against torrent apps for the reasons mentioned above, and it will not make them available for the rest of the world. In the past, Apple has rejected various torrent apps, including the official uTorrent app. In fact, Apple's ban on torrent apps on the App Store is not limited to preventing them after the app review period; it also actively shuts down apps designed to remotely control torrent clients.