Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs HONOR 200 Pro 5G: Which upper mid range smartphones are better?

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and HONOR 200 Pro 5G have entered the Indian mid-range smartphone market. Both feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and advanced camera systems. The HONOR 200 Pro 5G recently launched alongside the HONOR 200 5G. It boasts a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, a 50MP triple-camera array, and other notable features.

In competition, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra also includes the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and a triple camera setup with a periscope telephoto lens. For those deciding between the two models, here's a comparison based on specifications.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs HONOR 200 Pro 5G: Design

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra offers a vegan leather finish in Peach Fuzz and Forest Grey, or a wooden panel in Nordic Wood. It has an aluminium frame, measures 8.59 mm thick, weighs 197 grams, and includes IP68 water and dust resistance.

The HONOR 200 Pro 5G comes in Ocean Cyan and Black, featuring an ultra-slim design with a glass back. It is 8.2 mm thick, weighs 199 grams, and has an IP65 rating.

While the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is lighter and has superior water and dust resistance, the HONOR 200 Pro 5G is thinner and sports a glass rear with a distinct camera module.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs HONOR 200 Pro 5G: Display

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra features a 6.7-inch curved 10-bit pOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It supports 2500 nits peak brightness, 1 billion colours, HDR10+ certification, and a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

In comparison, the HONOR 200 Pro 5G boasts a 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Its display achieves 4000 nits peak brightness and includes DCI P3 wide colour gamut support, wet touch, and DXOMARK Gold certification, according to the company.

The HONOR 200 Pro 5G's quad-curved design and higher peak brightness provide an advantage, while the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra features a higher resolution and refresh rate with advanced display protection.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs HONOR 200 Pro 5G: Performance

Both smartphones are equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra utilises LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, while the HONOR 200 Pro 5G combines LPDDR5X RAM with UFS 3.1 storage and the RF-Enhanced Chip HONOR C1+.

Both devices deliver similar performance, but the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra benefits from faster UFS 4.0 storage.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs HONOR 200 Pro 5G: Cameras

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra includes a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera with autofocus, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom and a a 50MP front camera for selfies.

The HONOR 200 Pro 5G offers a 50MP Super Dynamic H900 primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera with autofocus, and a 50MP Sony IMX856 telephoto camera. It has a 50MP selfie camera and a 2MP 3D depth sensor.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra provides higher resolution in its ultrawide and telephoto cameras compared to the HONOR 200 Pro 5G.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs HONOR 200 Pro 5G: Battery

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra includes a 4,500mAh battery supporting 125W TurboPower wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. It can reach a full charge in under 30 minutes with wired charging.

The HONOR 200 Pro 5G is powered by a 5,200mAh silicon battery with 100W HONOR SuperCharge wired charging, capable of reaching 50% in 15 minutes. It also supports 66W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs HONOR 200 Pro 5G: Price

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra with 12GB RAM is priced slightly lower than the HONOR 200 Pro 5G with the same configuration, retailing at Rs. 57,999 and Rs. 59,999 respectively.