Nothing Phone 2a Plus 12GB RAM - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Nothing Phone 2a Plus price starts at ₹27,790 and goes upto ₹30,489. Nothing Phone 2a Plus is available in 4 options.
|₹27,790 7% OFF
|
Grey
|Buy Now
|₹28,450 5% OFF
|
Black
|Buy Now
|₹29,949 6% OFF
|
Black
|Buy Now
|₹30,489 5% OFF
|
Grey
|Buy Now
Our compare tool lets you decide which device would be better for you. The tool is based on our in-house algorithm, which is constantly evolving.Currently comparing:
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.