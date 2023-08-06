 Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 21,499 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Motorola Edge 20 Fusion from HT Tech. Buy Motorola Edge 20 Fusion now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹21,499
128 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
32 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
6 GB
Key Specs
₹21,499
128 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
5000 mAh
amazon SALE
₹ 21,499 M.R.P. ₹21,999
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Price in India

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion price in India starts at Rs.21,499. The lowest price of Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is Rs.21,499 on amazon.in.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Expert Review

  • Decent performer
  • Long battery life
  • Clean Software
  • Bright display
  • Bulky and boring design
  • Average front camera
  • Average audio quality

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 32 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Turbo Power, 30W
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
Camera
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • Yes
  • F1.9
  • Dual Video Recording
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
  • 32 MP f/2.25, Primary Camera(0.7µm pixel size)
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F2.25
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP52
  • 8.2 mm
  • 185 grams
  • 76 mm
  • Dust proof
  • Cyber Teal, Electric Graphite
  • 166 mm
Display
  • 85.91 %
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 20:9
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 393 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 90 %
  • 90 Hz
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • OLED
General
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Edge 20 Fusion
  • Yes
  • Motorola
  • Android v11
  • August 27, 2021 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) / 3700(band 43) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Head: 1.28 W/kg, Body: 1.30 W/kg
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) / 3700(band 43) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
Performance
  • 6 GB
  • 64 bit
  • 7 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • MediaTek Dimensity 800U MT6853V
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • Mali-G57 MC3
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Side
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 2.2
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion FAQs

What is the price of the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion in India?

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion price in India at 20,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 800U MT6853V; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Motorola Edge 20 Fusion?

How many colors are available in Motorola Edge 20 Fusion?

What is the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Battery Capacity?

Is Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Waterproof?

    Motorola Edge 20 Fusion