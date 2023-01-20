 Oneplus 10r 150w Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Oneplus Mobile OnePlus 10R 150W

    OnePlus 10R 150W

    OnePlus 10R 150W is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 43,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.85 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 10R 150W from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 10R 150W now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹43,999
    256 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (2.85 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v12
    Oneplus Phones Prices in India

    Oneplus mobiles price in India starts from Rs.14,990. HT Tech has 81 Oneplus mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Oneplus 10r 150w Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 4500 mAh
    Battery
    • 4500 mAh
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Super VOOC, 150W: 100 % in 17 minutes
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size)
    • F2.4
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F1.8
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuos autofocus, Laser autofocus
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    Design
    • 186 grams
    • 163.3 mm
    • 8.2 mm
    • Sierra Black
    • 75.5 mm
    Display
    • 950 nits
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 120 Hz
    • 1080 x 2412 pixels
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 20.1:9
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • 87.9 %
    • 394 ppi
    • Fluid AMOLED
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    General
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • OnePlus
    • 10R 150W
    • Oxygen OS
    • Yes
    • May 4, 2022 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • No
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 TDD N40 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.2
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 12 GB
    • Mali-G610 MC6
    • Octa core (2.85 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • LPDDR5
    • 5 nm
    • LPDDR5
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • No
    • Yes
    • UFS 3.1
    • 256 GB
    Oneplus 10r 150w