Oneplus 10r Prime Blue Edition Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

 Oneplus 10r Prime Blue Edition
OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 32,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.85 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹32,999
128 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Octa core (2.85 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
8 GB
Key Specs
Oneplus 10r Prime Blue Edition Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 16 MP
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Battery
  • Yes, Super VOOC, 80W: 100 % in 32 minutes
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • Single
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F1.8
  • IMX766, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • Yes, Dual LED Flash
  • Fixed Focus
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuous autofocus, Laser autofocus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25.8 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • F2.4
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
Design
  • 8.2 mm
  • Prime Blue
  • Back: Plastic
  • 75.5 mm
  • 186 grams
  • 163.3 mm
Display
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 950 nits
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 1080 x 2412 pixels
  • Fluid AMOLED
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 87.9 %
  • 394 ppi
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • Corning Gorilla Glass
  • 20.1:9
  • 120 Hz
General
  • Yes
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • September 22, 2022 (Official)
  • 10R Prime Blue Edition
  • Android v12
  • OnePlus
  • Oxygen OS
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Dolby Atmos
  • No
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
Performance
  • LPDDR5
  • Octa core (2.85 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
  • 64 bit
  • 5 nm
  • 8 GB
  • Mali-G610 MC6
Smart TV Features
  • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
Storage
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
  • No
  • UFS 3.1
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

    Oneplus 10r Prime Blue Edition