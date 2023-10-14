Oneplus Nord Ce 5 5g Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 29,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹29,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Oneplus Nord Ce 5 5g Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

Front Camera 32 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Battery 5000 mAh

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Battery USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5000 mAh Camera Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Screen Size 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 392 ppi

Display Type AMOLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Launch Date December 27, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand OnePlus

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Fabrication 7 nm

Graphics Adreno 620

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 12 GB

CPU Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory No

Not sure which

mobile to buy?