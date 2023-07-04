Oppo A17k Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OPPO A17K OPPO A17K is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 10,990 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A17K from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A17K now with free delivery.