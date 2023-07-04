 Oppo A17k Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO A17K

OPPO A17K is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 10,990 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A17K from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A17K now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹10,990
64 GB
6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
8 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
3 GB
OPPO A17K Price in India

OPPO A17K price in India starts at Rs.10,990. The lowest price of OPPO A17K is Rs.9,499 on amazon.in.

Oppo A17k Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
  • 5 MP
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F2.0
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • F2.2
  • No
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
Design
  • 164.2 mm
  • Gold, Navy Blue
  • 189 grams
  • Yes, Splash proof, IPX4
  • 75.6 mm
  • 8.3 mm
Display
  • 60 Hz
  • 89.8 %
  • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • IPS LCD
  • 269 ppi
  • Yes
  • 720 x 1612 pixels
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 600 nits
  • 20:9
  • 83.7 %
General
  • OPPO
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • A17K
  • Android v12
  • ColorOS
  • October 19, 2022 (Official)
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • No
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • LPDDR4X
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 3 GB
  • 12 nm
  • MediaTek Helio G35
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 64 GB
    Oppo A17k