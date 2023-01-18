 Oppo F11 Pro 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO F11 Pro 128GB

    OPPO F11 Pro 128GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 24,990 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F11 Pro 128GB from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F11 Pro 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹24,990
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    48 MP + 5 MP
    16 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    OPPO F11 Pro 128GB Price in India

    OPPO F11 Pro 128GB price in India starts at Rs.24,990. The lowest price of OPPO F11 Pro 128GB is Rs.23,999 on amazon.in.

    Oppo F11 Pro 128gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 26.7 Hours(3G) / Up to 36 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 360 Hours(2G)
    • 4000 mAh
    • Yes, VOOC, v3.0, 20W
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • No
    • 01h 09m 53s
    Camera
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.79
    • Pop-Up
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.41 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • CMOS
    • 2 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • 161.3 mm
    • 8.8 mm
    • Thunder Black, Aurora Green, Waterfall Grey
    • 190 grams
    • 76.1 mm
    Display
    • 396 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • TFT LTPS
    • 90.9 %
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • Yes
    • 19.5:9
    • 84.31 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    General
    • ColorOS
    • Yes
    • OPPO
    • F11 Pro 128GB
    • May 13, 2019 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Head: 1.323 W/kg, Body: 0.922 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • 20.0 s
    • 12 nm
    • Mali-G72 MP3
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Helio P70
    • Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    Smart TV Features
    • 48 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 128 GB
    Oppo F11 Pro 128gb FAQs

    Oppo F11 Pro 128Gb price in India at 13,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P70; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    Oppo F11 Pro 128gb