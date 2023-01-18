 Oppo F1s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Oppo Phones OPPO F1s

    OPPO F1s

    OPPO F1s is a Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 26,430 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3075 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹26,430
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    16 MP
    3075 mAh
    Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Oppo F1s Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 3075 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size)
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Touch to focus
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 7.3 mm
    • Gold, Grey
    • 160 grams
    • 154.5 mm
    • 76 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v4,
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 70.86 %
    • 267 ppi
    • 16:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    General
    • F1s
    • OPPO
    • Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • ColorOS
    • August 4, 2016 (Official)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T860 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6750
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    Oppo F1s FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo F1S in India?

    Oppo F1S price in India at 10,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6750; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3075 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo F1S?

    How many colors are available in Oppo F1S?

    What is the Oppo F1S Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo F1S Waterproof?

    Oppo F1s