Oppo F1s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OPPO F1s OPPO F1s is a Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 26,430 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3075 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F1s from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F1s now with free delivery.