Oppo F22s Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OPPO F22s Pro OPPO F22s Pro is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 24,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Processor , 4700 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹24,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.57 inches (16.69 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 4700 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Oppo F22s Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 4700 mAh

Display 6.57 inches (16.69 cm)

Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 32 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Battery Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 4700 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.57 inches (16.69 cm)

Pixel Density 401 ppi

Display Type AMOLED General Launch Date October 6, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12

Brand OPPO Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot Performance CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)

Graphics Adreno 616

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710

RAM 8 GB

Fabrication 10 nm

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 128 GB

