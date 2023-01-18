Oppo F7 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Oppo F7 Summary

The Oppo F7 was launched in 2018. It comes with a FHD + display, glossy unique design, powerful selfie camera and speedy facial unlock. The smartphone weighs 158g and 156 x 75.3 x 7.8mm are its dimensions. It comes in three colour variants: Solar Red, Diamond Black, and Moonlight Silver. The Oppo F7 runs the ColorOS 5.0 operating system, which is based on Android 8.1.



Price



The Oppo F7 is priced at Rs 21,990 for the base model with 4+64GB configuration and Rs 26,990 for the other variant with 6+128GB configuration.



Storage



The Oppo F7 is available in two variants, one with an internal storage of 64GB and the other with 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.



Display



The Oppo F7 has a 6.23-inch touchscreen full-HD plus display with 1080x2280 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It has a screen to body ratio of 88%, with a pixel density of 405 ppi. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 is used to protect the smartphone.



Processor



The Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) MediaTek Helio P60 processor, fabricated on a 12nm process powers the Oppo F7. It also comes equipped with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.



Camera



The Oppo F7 has a 16-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture on the back and a 25-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture on the front. Autofocus is available on the back camera. 2 × Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection and Touch to focus are amongst different features available on the smartphone. Continuous Shooting and HDR are different shooting modes available.



Battery



A 3400 mAh non-removable battery powers the Oppo F7. A standard 10W charger is included in the box.



Top rivals



The OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Realme 8 5G, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, iQOO Z3 and Motorola Edge Fusion are amongst Oppo F7's top competitors in this price segment.



Other features



Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v4.2, and 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G are all available on the Oppo F7. The Oppo F7 also has a lot of sensors, including a light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, compass, and gyroscope.



