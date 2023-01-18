 Oppo F7 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO F7

    OPPO F7 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 21,990 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3400 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F7 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F7 now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹21,990
    64 GB
    6.23 inches (15.82 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    16 MP
    25 MP
    3400 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Oppo F7 Summary

    The Oppo F7 was launched in 2018. It comes with a FHD + display, glossy unique design, powerful selfie camera and speedy facial unlock. The smartphone weighs 158g and 156 x 75.3 x 7.8mm are its dimensions. It comes in three colour variants: Solar Red, Diamond Black, and Moonlight Silver. The Oppo F7 runs the ColorOS 5.0 operating system, which is based on Android 8.1.

    Price

    The Oppo F7 is priced at Rs 21,990 for the base model with 4+64GB configuration and Rs 26,990 for the other variant with 6+128GB configuration.

    Storage

    The Oppo F7 is available in two variants, one with an internal storage of 64GB and the other with 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.

    Display

    The Oppo F7 has a 6.23-inch touchscreen full-HD plus display with 1080x2280 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It has a screen to body ratio of 88%, with a pixel density of 405 ppi. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 is used to protect the smartphone.

    Processor

    The Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) MediaTek Helio P60 processor, fabricated on a 12nm process powers the Oppo F7. It also comes equipped with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.

    Camera

    The Oppo F7 has a 16-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture on the back and a 25-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture on the front. Autofocus is available on the back camera. 2 × Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection and Touch to focus are amongst different features available on the smartphone. Continuous Shooting and HDR are different shooting modes available.

    Battery

    A 3400 mAh non-removable battery powers the Oppo F7. A standard 10W charger is included in the box.

    Top rivals

    The OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Realme 8 5G, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, iQOO Z3 and Motorola Edge Fusion are amongst Oppo F7's top competitors in this price segment.

    Other features

    Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v4.2, and 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G are all available on the Oppo F7. The Oppo F7 also has a lot of sensors, including a light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, compass, and gyroscope.

    Reference-

    https://www.oppo.com/in/smartphones/series-f/f7/specs/ https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/oppo-f7-4679%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Oppo F7 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 3400 mAh
    • No
    • No
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 25 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(2.8" sensor size, 0.9µm pixel size)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.8
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • 2 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 158 grams
    • Back: Metal
    • 156 mm
    • 75.3 mm
    • 7.8 mm
    • Solar Red, Moonlight Silver, Diamond Black
    Display
    • 1080 x 2280 pixels
    • 82.06 %
    • 19:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 88 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • Yes with notch
    • 6.23 inches (15.82 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 405 ppi
    General
    • ColorOS
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • April 2, 2018 (Official)
    • OPPO
    • No
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • F7
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Head: 1.271 W/kg, Body: 1.078 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • MediaTek Helio P60
    • 12 nm
    • Mali-G72 MP3
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • Up to 49 GB
    • 64 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Oppo F7 FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo F7 in India?

    Oppo F7 price in India at 18,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (25 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P60; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3400 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo F7?

    How many colors are available in Oppo F7?

    What is the Oppo F7 Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo F7 Waterproof?

    View More

    Oppo F7