 Oppo R1 Price in India (09, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO R1

    OPPO R1 is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 26,990 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2410 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO R1 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO R1 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 09 March 2023
    Oppo R1 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 2410 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Face detection Touch to focus
    • CMOS image sensor
    • F2.0
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Burst mode
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 142.7 mm
    • 7.1 mm
    • 70.4 mm
    • White
    • 141 grams
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • 68.44 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • December 24, 2013 (Official)
    • Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • OPPO
    • R1
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    • Yes
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, v2.1
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Wi-Fi Direct
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Oppo R1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo R1 in India?

    Oppo R1 price in India at 21,452 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2410 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo R1?

    How many colors are available in Oppo R1?

    What is the Oppo R1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo R1 Waterproof?

    View More

    Oppo R1