 Oppo Reno11 256gb - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
OPPOReno11256GB_Display_6.7inches(17.02cm)
OPPOReno11256GB_FrontCamera_32MP
OPPOReno11256GB_RAM_8GB
Release date : 12 Jan 2024

OPPO Reno11 256GB

OPPO Reno11 256GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 29,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 32 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Reno11 256GB from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Reno11 256GB now with free delivery.
Rock Grey Wave Green
128 GB 256 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

OPPO Reno11 256GB Variants & Price

The price for the OPPO Reno11 256GB in India is Rs. 29,999.  This is the OPPO Reno11 256GB base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Wave Green and Rock Grey. The status of OPPO Reno11 256GB is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.7 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 8 MP + 32 MP

Oppo Reno11 256gb Latest Update

Oppo Reno11 256gb Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
8
Camera

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 7050

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP + 32 MP

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Display

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 67W: 100 % in 45 minutes

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Removable

    No

  • Thickness

    7.9 mm

  • Width

    74.3 mm

  • Height

    162.4 mm

  • Weight

    182 grams

  • Colours

    Wave Green, Rock Grey

  • Pixel Density

    394 ppi

  • Screen Size

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93 %

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    89.82 %

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes, HDR 10+

  • Display Type

    Flexible AMOLED

  • Resolution

    1080x2412 px (FHD+)

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Resolution

    32 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(22 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, 0.7µm pixel size)

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Brand

    OPPO

  • Launch Date

    January 12, 2024 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Custom UI

    ColorOS

  • Sensor

    LYT 600, CMOS image sensor

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Slo-motion Ultra Steady Video Bokeh portrait video

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle (79° field-of-view), Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 1.95" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(16 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)32 MP f/2.0, Telephoto Camera(47 mm focal length, 2.7" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • NFC

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Calling

    Yes

  • SAR Value

    Head: 0.967 W/kg, Body: 0.608 W/kg

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • Graphics

    Mali-G68 MC4

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 7050

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 224 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 2 TB

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

Oppo Reno 12 series launched in India: Check its top 5 game-changing AI features

Jul 15, 2024

Oppo Reno 12 series to launch soon: Check out expected specs, features, more

Jun 16, 2024

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched with IP69 waterproof 360° Armour body in India: 10 things to know

Jun 14, 2024

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launch in India- Price, specs and all details in 10 slides

Jun 13, 2024

Oppo Find X7 Ultra hands-on: 8 things to know about the camera-centric smartphone

Apr 27, 2024
