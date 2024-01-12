Oppo Reno11 256gb - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

OPPO Reno11 256GB Variants & Price
The price for the OPPO Reno11 256GB in India is Rs. 29,999. This is the OPPO Reno11 256GB base model with 256 GB of internal storage.
Wave Green and Rock Grey.
Key Specs
Rear Camera
50 MP + 8 MP + 32 MP
Oppo Reno11 256gb Latest Update
Oppo Reno11 256gb Full Specifications
Main Camera
Sensor LYT 600, CMOS image sensor
Video Recording 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps
Flash Yes, LED Flash
Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Camera Setup Triple
OIS Yes
Video Recording Features Dual Video Recording Slo-motion Ultra Steady Video Bokeh portrait video
Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Resolution 50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle (79° field-of-view), Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 1.95" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(16 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)32 MP f/2.0, Telephoto Camera(47 mm focal length, 2.7" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control
Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels
Network & Connectivity
Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot
NFC Yes
SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging
Bluetooth Yes, v5.3
GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO
VoLTE Yes
Wi-Fi Calling Yes
SAR Value Head: 0.967 W/kg, Body: 0.608 W/kg
Last updated date: 15 July 2024
