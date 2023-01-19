 Poco C31 64gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Poco Phones POCO C31 64GB

    POCO C31 64GB

    POCO C31 64GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO C31 64GB from HT Tech. Buy POCO C31 64GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36600/heroimage/147310-v1-poco-c31-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36600/images/Design/147310-v1-poco-c31-64gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36600/images/Design/147310-v1-poco-c31-64gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36600/images/Design/147310-v1-poco-c31-64gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36600/images/Design/147310-v1-poco-c31-64gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    64 GB
    6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    64 GB
    6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 8,949 M.R.P. ₹11,999
    Buy Now

    POCO C31 64GB Price in India

    POCO C31 64GB price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of POCO C31 64GB is Rs.7,450 on amazon.in.

    POCO C31 64GB price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of POCO C31 64GB is Rs.7,450 on amazon.in.

    Poco C31 64gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 164.9 mm
    • 9 mm
    • 194 grams
    • 77.1 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • Shadow Gray, Royal Blue
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    • 80.97 %
    • 20:9
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 269 ppi
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • C31 64GB
    • Yes
    • MIUI
    • POCO
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • October 2, 2021 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Head: 0.506 W/kg, Body: 0.833 W/kg
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 12 nm
    • MediaTek Helio G35
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 4 GB
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Poco C31 64gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Poco C31 64Gb in India?

    Poco C31 64Gb price in India at 9,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G35; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Poco C31 64Gb?

    How many colors are available in Poco C31 64Gb?

    What is the Poco C31 64Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Poco C31 64Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Poco C31 64gb