 Realme 11 Pro Plus 12gb Ram Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme 11 Pro Plus 12GB RAM

Realme 11 Pro Plus 12GB RAM is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 29,999 in India with 200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 11 Pro Plus 12GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme 11 Pro Plus 12GB RAM now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹29,999
256 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
32 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
12 GB
Realme 11 Pro Plus 12GB RAM Price in India

Realme 11 Pro Plus 12GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.29,999. The lowest price of Realme 11 Pro Plus 12GB RAM is Rs.29,625 on amazon.in.

Realme 11 Pro Plus 12gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 32 MP
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Yes, Super VOOC, 100W: 100 % in 26 minutes
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
  • Up to 404 Hours(2G)
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • Yes
  • Dual Video Recording
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 32 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(21.3 mm focal length, 2.74" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • 16300 x 12300 Pixels
  • Exmor RS
  • F2.45
  • F1.69
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 20 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • 183 grams
  • 73.9 mm
  • 8.2 mm
  • Astral Black, Oasis Green, Sunrise Beige
  • 161.6 mm
Display
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 394 ppi
  • 90.75 %
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 950 nits
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 93.65 %
  • 120 Hz
  • AMOLED
  • 20.1:9
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 1080 x 2412 pixels
General
  • Android v13
  • 11 Pro Plus 12GB RAM
  • June 8, 2023 (Official)
  • realme
  • Yes
  • Realme UI
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Dolby Atmos
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • No
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Head: 1.146 W/kg, Body: 0.532 W/kg
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
Performance
  • Mali-G68 MC4
  • 26.0 s
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7050
  • 6 nm
  • 12 GB
  • Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
Storage
  • UFS 3.1
  • Up to 224 GB
  • No
  • 256 GB
  • Yes
