 Realme 13 Pro 512GB - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Realme13Pro512GB_Display_6.7inches(17.02cm)
Realme13Pro512GB_FrontCamera_32MP
Realme13Pro512GB_RAM_12GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40099/heroimage/163921-v3-realme-13-pro-512gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_Realme13Pro512GB_3

Realme 13 Pro 512GB

Realme 13 Pro 512GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 34,990 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor , 5200 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 13 Pro 512GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme 13 Pro 512GB now with free delivery.
Emerald Green Monet Gold Monet Purple
128 GB 256 GB 512 GB
Price : ₹34,990 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

RAM

12 GB

Display

6.7 inches

Battery

5200 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Realme 13 Pro Variants & Price

Realme 13 Pro price starts at ₹24,930 and goes upto ₹30,266. Realme 13 Pro is available in 9 options.

Filter variants by Storage:
₹24,930 14% OFF Monet Gold
  • 128
  • 8 RAM
 Buy Now
₹24,990 19% OFF Monet Gold
  • 256
  • 8 RAM
 Buy Now
₹25,444 12% OFF Monet Purple
  • 128
  • 8 RAM
 Buy Now
₹25,930 11% OFF Emerald Green
  • 128
  • 8 RAM
 Buy Now
₹25,970 16% OFF Emerald Green
  • 256
  • 8 RAM
 Buy Now
₹26,210 15% OFF Monet Purple
  • 256
  • 8 RAM
 Buy Now
₹28,449 19% OFF Monet Gold
  • 512
  • 12 RAM
 Buy Now
₹28,999 43% OFF Emerald Green
  • 512
  • 12 RAM
 Buy Now
₹30,266 14% OFF Monet Purple
  • 512
  • 12 RAM
 Buy Now
Realme 13 Pro 512gb Latest Update

Realme 13 Pro 512gb Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
8
Camera

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

  • Battery

    5200 mAh

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Display

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Standby time

    Up to 408 Hours(2G)

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5200 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 45W: 50 % in 27 minutes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Weight

    188 grams

  • Colours

    Monet Gold, Monet Purple, Emerald Green

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP65

  • Thickness

    8.23 mm

  • Height

    161.34 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Mineral Glass, Vegan Leather

  • Width

    73.91 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Aspect Ratio

    20.1:9

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Pixel Density

    394 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93 %

  • Screen Size

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Resolution

    1080x2412 px (FHD+)

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v7i, Glass 7i

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    90.89 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Resolution

    32 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(21 mm focal length, 2.74" sensor size, Exmor RS, 0.8µm pixel size)

  • Flash

    Yes, Screen flash

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Brand

    realme

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode Starry Mode

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Slo-motion

  • Image Resolution

    8192 x 6144 Pixels

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.88, Wide Angle (79° field-of-view), Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 1.95" sensor size, LYT 600, CMOS image sensor, 0.8µm pixel size)8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(16 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)2 MP f/2.4, Macro Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.75µm pixel size)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    20 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps 1280x720 @ 240 fps

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SAR Value

    Head: 1.191 W/kg, Body: 1.133 W/kg

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Adreno 710

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    512 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

HT TECH SCORE 8  /  10
8 8 4 8 10
Performance
Battery
Display
Camera
Storage
HT TECH SCORE 9  /  10
10 6 8 10 10
Disclaimer: Above mentioned calculations are based on our internal algorithm

Last updated date: 12 September 2024
    Go to Mobile Recommender