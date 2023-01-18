 Realme Gt Neo 2 5g 256gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme GT Neo 2 5G 256GB

    Realme GT Neo 2 5G 256GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 35,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme GT Neo 2 5G 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme GT Neo 2 5G 256GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹35,999
    256 GB
    6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    Realme GT Neo 2 5G 256GB Price in India

    Realme GT Neo 2 5G 256GB price in India starts at Rs.35,999. The lowest price of Realme GT Neo 2 5G 256GB is Rs.34,999 on amazon.in.

    Realme Gt Neo 2 5g 256gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Super Dart, 65W: 100 % in 36 minutes
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Exmor RS
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F2.5
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.8
    • 16 MP f/2.5, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 162.9 mm
    • 8.6 mm
    • Neo Green, Neo Blue, Neo Black
    • 75.8 mm
    • 200 grams
    Display
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 92.60 %
    • 398 ppi
    • AMOLED
    • 85.69 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 1300 nits
    • 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 120 Hz
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 20:9
    General
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • GT Neo 2 5G 256GB
    • Realme UI
    • realme
    • Android v11
    • October 17, 2021 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • No
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 1.187 W/kg, Body: 0.700 W/kg
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    • 12 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    • 18.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 650
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • No
    • 256 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 3.1
    Realme Gt Neo 2 5g 256gb