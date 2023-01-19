 Realme Gt Neo 3t 5g Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme GT Neo 3T 5G

    Realme GT Neo 3T 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 25,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹25,999
    128 GB
    6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    Realme GT Neo 3T 5G Price in India

    Realme GT Neo 3T 5G price in India starts at Rs.25,999. The lowest price of Realme GT Neo 3T 5G is Rs.22,790 on amazon.in.

    Realme Gt Neo 3t 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Super Dart, 80W: 50 % in 12 minutes
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Exmor RS
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Fixed Focus
    • F2.45
    • F1.79
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 162.9 mm
    • 75.8 mm
    • 194.5 grams
    • White, Dash Yellow, Drifting White, Shade Black
    • 8.6 mm
    Display
    • 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 120 Hz
    • 20:9
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 1300 nits
    • 85.69 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • 92.60 %
    • 398 ppi
    • AMOLED
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • GT Neo 3T 5G
    • September 23, 2022 (Official)
    • Android v12
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • realme
    • Yes
    • Realme UI
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Atmos
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 1.173 W/kg, Body: 0.902 W/kg
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    • 17.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 650
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • No
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Realme Gt Neo 3t 5g